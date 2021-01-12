Adorable Pup Is “That Friend” Who Makes Silly Poses in All Her Fur-Family Photos

We all have “that friend” who likes to pose silly in pictures when the rest of us are trying to look cute. (Maybe you are that friend.) But as it turns out, this isn’t just limited to humans. Dogs do it, too. Meet Kiko, a 9-month-old Finnish Spitz who likes to be photographed bending her neck so far back that it looks like the image is Photoshopped. But as her human Ashleigh Macpherson shows, it’s all part of Kiko’s quirky natural abilities.

The other members of Kiko’s fur-family include two other ginger-colored dogs: Mika and Tofu. Mika is Tofu and Kiko’s mom. Together, they are joined by Kaya, an older White Swiss Shepherd, who is the “motherly” figure of the group—something apparent in the photos.

Getting any animal to pose for a picture requires a lot of patience on the photographer’s part, and the group has been trained on how to sit for the camera. Kiko, however, is still learning, and her head-turning is just part of her personality that has since been turned into a trick. She doesn’t plan on giving up anytime soon—especially since it’s made her internet famous.

Scroll down to see Kiko’s unusual talent in action. Then, follow the family on Instagram to see what they’re up to next.

Kiko the pup is “that friend” that likes to act silly in photos.

The photos look unreal, but Kiko just has a flexible neck!

Kiko and Family: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ashleigh Macpherson.

