Home / Animals / Dogs

Adorable Pup Is “That Friend” Who Makes Silly Poses in All Her Fur-Family Photos

By Sara Barnes on January 12, 2021
Funny Dog Photos

We all have “that friend” who likes to pose silly in pictures when the rest of us are trying to look cute. (Maybe you are that friend.) But as it turns out, this isn’t just limited to humans. Dogs do it, too. Meet Kiko, a 9-month-old Finnish Spitz who likes to be photographed bending her neck so far back that it looks like the image is Photoshopped. But as her human Ashleigh Macpherson shows, it’s all part of Kiko’s quirky natural abilities.

The other members of Kiko’s fur-family include two other ginger-colored dogs: Mika and Tofu. Mika is Tofu and Kiko’s mom. Together, they are joined by Kaya, an older White Swiss Shepherd, who is the “motherly” figure of the group—something apparent in the photos.

Getting any animal to pose for a picture requires a lot of patience on the photographer’s part, and the group has been trained on how to sit for the camera. Kiko, however, is still learning, and her head-turning is just part of her personality that has since been turned into a trick. She doesn’t plan on giving up anytime soon—especially since it’s made her internet famous.

Scroll down to see Kiko’s unusual talent in action. Then, follow the family on Instagram to see what they’re up to next.

Kiko the pup is “that friend” that likes to act silly in photos.

Family of DogsSilly Pup With Its Head BackSilly Pup With Its Head BackSilly Pup With Its Head BackSilly Pup With Its Head BackSilly Pup With Its Head BackKiko in Funny Dog PhotosSilly Pup With Its Head BackSilly Pup With Its Head Back

The photos look unreal, but Kiko just has a flexible neck!

Silly Pup With Its Head BackKiko and Family: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ashleigh Macpherson.

Related Articles:

This Rare, Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Is One of the Most Beautiful Dogs on Instagram

FedEx Driver Takes His Dachshunds on Deliveries With Him After Their Doggy Daycare Closes

Puppy Day Care in South Korea Snaps the Most Adorable Photos of Tiny Doggos Napping

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Wedding Cake Features Beloved Dog Making a Playful Mess
Majestic Dogs Photographed in Gorgeous Natural Landscapes Just Like Travel Influencers
15 Creative Gifts for Dog Lovers That Celebrate Perfect Pooches of All Kinds
Doggie Daycare Shares Adorable Photos of Their Puppies During Naptime
This Rare, Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Is One of the Most Beautiful Dogs on Instagram
Animal Shelter Styles Older Dogs as Senior Citizens for Hilarious Adoption Photoshoot

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Super-Friendly Corgi Loves Giving Hugs To His Favorite Dogs on Walks
Joe Biden’s Dog Will Be the First Shelter Dog To Live in the White House
12 Adorable Corgi Mixes You Can Follow on Social Media for Daily Joy
People Are Leaving Sticks at a Cemetery To Pay Tribute To a Dog Who Died 100 Years Ago
Sleepy Shiba Inu Naps Inside Snack-Inspired Pet Beds
These Adorable Corgi Siblings Look Like Fluffy Balls of Happiness

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.