Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Adorably Funny Winners of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

By Jessica Stewart on June 7, 2024
Dog with head stuck in doggie door

“Not just for cats” © Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pets (UK). Overall Winner & Dog Category Winner
“Hector saw the cat do it…so thought he would give it a try ….and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. But the cat made it look so easy……”

An adorable dog trying to make his way through a cat flap (without much success) took home the win at the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards. Now in its fifth year, the contest asks photographers to capture the silly sides of their pets as a way to promote the positivity they bring to our lives.

Sarah Haskell, who took the photo of her 14-year-old dog Hector, was named Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year for her efforts. The fact that she could share the experience with Hector, a beloved part of her family, makes her victory all the more satisfying.

Hector is a much-loved member of my extended family, and has been my (unwitting, unknowing) muse for a few years now,” she shares. “I have carried a camera pretty much in some form since school days, but it is only recently that I have worked out that pet photography, dog photography in particular, is what I like doing. The interaction with these expressive, clever, often comical characters, when I am doing ‘pawtrait' shoots, can only make me (and others, hopefully) smile!”

In addition to Haskell, whose photo also won the Dog Category, six other exceptional photographers were also celebrated. This includes Kazutoshi Ono, whose photo of a high-flying cat won the People's Choice Award.

Scroll down to see all the winners, as well as the eight photographs that were singled out as highly commended.

Here are the exceptional winners of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

Cat butt sticking out of a crack in the wall

“Cat in a trap. Like Super Mario” © Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets (Japan). Cat Category Winner.
“Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world.”

Gelding leaping off the ground

“I think I saw a mouse” © Debby Thomas/Comedy Pets (USA). Horse Category Winner.
“This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs.”

Potrait of a donkey

“Tired Donkey” © Charlotte Kitchen/Comedy Pets (UK). Junior Category Winner.
“After sprinting around with Noah and completing some training, Benji was exhausted almost wanting an afternoon nap!”

Portrait of dog and owner

“The proud pup and his best friend” © Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets (USA). Pets Who Look Like Their Owner's Category Winner.
“Ludo von Lickenface, the sweetest 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David – Snap Ludo von Lickenface, the sweetest 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David – Snap”

Turtle eating snapdragons

“New Rose” © Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets (UK). All Other Creatures Category Winner.
“Edgar loves to eat flowers, and her favorites are dandelions for spring, snapdragons for summer and here she can be seen gobbling as whole Gertrude Jekyll rose last September. We grow them for her and as she is elderly we handfeed her, sometimes snapping her in between bites as you can see…”

Cat jumping up to bite on a cord

“Tarzan” © Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets (Japan). People's Choice Award Winner.
“It's like being in the jungle.”

The contest, now in its fifth year, also singled out several highly commended photographs of funny animals.

Dog jumping

“Dancing Queen” © Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets (Germany). Highly Commended.
“What can I say. This dog loves to jump! Pepper the pointer”

Two cats peeking over a green fence

“Nosey Neighbours” © Emma Beardsmore/Comedy Pet (UK). Highly Commended.
“These are my 2 cats during Covid Lockdown. They are spying on the neighbors who are breaking rules!! ‘Lets act like Meerkats; they'll never know its us'”

Funny Picture of a Yorkie

“Grumpy Dog” © Luiza Ribeiro/Comedy Pets (Brazil). Highly Commended.
“Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarius expressions. This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating – a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts.”

Orange cat and calico cat

“You didn't hear this from me” © Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets (Japan). Highly Commended.
“These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish on the Island.”

White dog leaping out of the snow to catch a snowball

“Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting” by Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets (Switzerland). Highly Commended.
“I made this picture in Toggenburg. I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That's how this picture came about.”

Cat resting in a pan on the stove

“Kitty in the kitchen” © Atsuyuki Ohshima/Comedy Pets (Japan). Highly Commended.
“He stayed at there as if one of a kitchen implements.”

White dog burried in the snow with ears sticking out

“Peek a boo” © Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets (Switzerland). Highly Commended.
“I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald. My dog Raasta, spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow.”

Poodle jumping in the air

“I believe I can fly” © Julie Smith/Comedy Pets (Ireland). Highly Commended.
“The Flying Poodle.”

Comedy Pet Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

Funny Finalists of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Amazing Winners of the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2024

Cute Winning Photos from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Winners of the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024 Contest
Scientists Discover and Photograph New Deep-Sea Species Called ‘Barbie Pigs’
21 Incredible Nominees From the 2024 Drone Photo Awards
Two Pandas Will Return to the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Later This Year
World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Allows Animals to Safely Pass over Highway in California
Watch Orphaned Chimpanzee Drink Water From Photographer’s Hands

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Striking Winners of Competition Celebrating Black and White Photography
Chicago’s Field Museum Exhibits Rare Skeleton of Bird-Like Dinosaur Archaeopteryx
15 Awe-Inspiring Images of Our Galaxy from the 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Amazing Winners of the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2024
Funny Finalists of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
67 Million Years Ago Flying Reptiles the Size of Fighter Jets Soared Through the Air

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.