Adorably Funny Winners of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

An adorable dog trying to make his way through a cat flap (without much success) took home the win at the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards. Now in its fifth year, the contest asks photographers to capture the silly sides of their pets as a way to promote the positivity they bring to our lives.

Sarah Haskell, who took the photo of her 14-year-old dog Hector, was named Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year for her efforts. The fact that she could share the experience with Hector, a beloved part of her family, makes her victory all the more satisfying.

“Hector is a much-loved member of my extended family, and has been my (unwitting, unknowing) muse for a few years now,” she shares. “I have carried a camera pretty much in some form since school days, but it is only recently that I have worked out that pet photography, dog photography in particular, is what I like doing. The interaction with these expressive, clever, often comical characters, when I am doing ‘pawtrait' shoots, can only make me (and others, hopefully) smile!”

In addition to Haskell, whose photo also won the Dog Category, six other exceptional photographers were also celebrated. This includes Kazutoshi Ono, whose photo of a high-flying cat won the People's Choice Award.

Scroll down to see all the winners, as well as the eight photographs that were singled out as highly commended.

Here are the exceptional winners of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

The contest, now in its fifth year, also singled out several highly commended photographs of funny animals.

