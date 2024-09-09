Incredible Winners of the 2024 Minimialist Photography Awards

Now in its sixth edition, the Minimalist Photography Awards has once again demonstrated the exceptional quality that can happen when photographers pare down their images. Twelve category winners have been announced, and photographer Eva Chupikova has been named Minimalist Photographer of the Year for her fascinating portrait series Anna.

Conceptually influenced by the Renaissance period, Chupikova's portraits focus on balance and harmony while paring down any excess that pulls focus from her model. Interestingly, Chupikova only ventured into portrait photography a few years ago, with minimalist landscapes being her primary interest. For her, photography is a creative outlet full of freedom, completely independent from her profession as an illustrator. Thus, free from financial burdens, she can let her imagination run wild.

The other category winners, selected from 3,400 submissions, are also quite striking. From colorful architecture to haunting landscapes, the images represent the wide range of creative possibilities that minimalist photography provides.

“These award-winning images invite viewers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the subtle nuances of the minimalist aesthetic,” says Milad Safabakhsh, president of the Minimalist Photography Awards.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards.

