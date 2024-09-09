Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Incredible Winners of the 2024 Minimialist Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on September 9, 2024
Artistic portrait by Eva Chupikova

“Anna” by Eva Chupikova. Minimalist Photographer of the Year and Portrait Photographer of the Year

Now in its sixth edition, the Minimalist Photography Awards has once again demonstrated the exceptional quality that can happen when photographers pare down their images. Twelve category winners have been announced, and photographer Eva Chupikova has been named Minimalist Photographer of the Year for her fascinating portrait series Anna.

Conceptually influenced by the Renaissance period, Chupikova's portraits focus on balance and harmony while paring down any excess that pulls focus from her model. Interestingly, Chupikova only ventured into portrait photography a few years ago, with minimalist landscapes being her primary interest. For her, photography is a creative outlet full of freedom, completely independent from her profession as an illustrator. Thus, free from financial burdens, she can let her imagination run wild.

The other category winners, selected from 3,400 submissions, are also quite striking. From colorful architecture to haunting landscapes, the images represent the wide range of creative possibilities that minimalist photography provides.

“These award-winning images invite viewers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the subtle nuances of the minimalist aesthetic,” says Milad Safabakhsh, president of the Minimalist Photography Awards.

Scroll down to see more of the winners, and then visit the winner's gallery on the official website.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards.

Artistic portrait by Eva Chupikova

“Anna” by Eva Chupikova. Minimalist Photographer of the Year and Portrait Photographer of the Year

A lone musher with his dogs drives through the vast expanses of Spitsbergen.

“Arctic Silence 5” by Patrick Ems. Landscape Photographer of the Year

Long exposure image of beach hut over the water

“Time Less” by Martin Annand. 3rd Place Winner, Long Exposure

Stop sign in a parking garage

“Innervisions” by George Byrne. Photo Manipulation Photographer of the Year

Aerial photo of basketball courts

“Shadow Basketball III” by Kateryna Polishchuk. 2nd Place Winner, Aerial

Woman walking in front of a colorful abstract mural

“Spectrum” by Daniel Mead. Street Photographer of the Year

Abstract photo of colorful architecture

“Color Conversation” by Gleici Rufatto. Abstract Photographer of the Year

Minimalist photo of brick architecture

“Another Brick in the Wall” by Les Forrester. Architecture Photographer of the Year

Minimalist photo of mangrove trees on the Sumba island in Indonesia

“Dancing Trees” by Marleen Van Hove. 3rd Place Winner, Fine Art

Black and white portrait of a woman behind a wet window

“A Rainy Day” by Cerrina Smith. 3rd Place Winner, Portrait

2024 Minimalist Photography Awards

“Interwoven” by Paula Aranoa. 2nd Place Winner, Conceptual

Black and white photo of moon half behind a building

“Half Moon” by Andy OFarrell. Night Photographer of the Year

Long exposure photo of a torii gate in Japan

“Torii” by Ulana Switucha. Long Exposure Photographer of the Year

Conceptual photography by Richard Bentley

“The Unseen Poem” by Richard Bentley. Open Photographer of the Year

Award winning street photography

“Seperate” by Marco Wilm. 3rd Place Winner, Street

White house immersed in white background

“White on White” by Janet Capling. 2nd Place Winner, Architecture

Minimalist Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Minimalist Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

Incredible Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards

2023 Minimalist Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Simplicity

Stunning Photography From the 2024 Prix de la Photographie Paris Contest

Touching Image of Intergenerational Love Wins Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15 Exceptional Winners From the 2024 Black & White Photo Contest
14 Extraordinary Highly Commended Photos From the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Stunning Photography From the 2024 Prix de la Photographie Paris Contest
Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards
Amazing Finalists of the 2024 Ocean Photographer of the Year Contest
Incredible Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Incredible Winners and Finalists From the Prix de la Photographie Paris Competition
Powerful Winning Images From the 2024 Mangrove Photography Awards
Artistic Finalists of the 2024 Creative Photo Awards
Rafael Nadal Photo Wins the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize
16 Incredible Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Striking Image of a Forest Filled With Monarch Butterflies Wins 2024 BigPicture Photo Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.