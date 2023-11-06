25 Powerful Winning Photos From the 2023 Nature Conservancy Photo Contest

The Nature Conservancy has announced the winner of its 2023 photo contest, which features images that help us connect to the power and peril of the natural world. After doubling the number of categories, the contest saw an explosion in the number of entries. In fact, entries nearly doubled over last year, with more than 80,000 photographers from 191 countries submitting over 189,000 photographs for consideration.

In the end, Tibor Litauszki from Hungary won the Grand Prize for his underwater photo of a newt eating freshly laid frog eggs. Litauszki was able to capture the underwater moment by attaching a metal weight to his camera and placing it underneath all of the eggs. It was a clever move that paid off when the newt came to feed.

Twelve category winners and a special celebrity judge award were also named. From Agnieszka Wieczorek‘s stunning aerial photo of a Polish village surrounded by yellow rapeseed fields to Benjamin Salb‘s close-up look at a wolf spider and her children, the photos show the true gamut of what makes our world extraordinary.

“Our annual photo contest is an inspiration. Photographers from all walks of life helped give voice to nature by showing us what mattered to them,” shared Alex Snyder, 2023 global photo contest director and judging coordinator. “The judges and I were taken on a visual journey as we reviewed thousands of images from amateurs and professionals alike. These impactful images underscored not only the power of photography but the importance of The Nature Conservancy’s global efforts in conservation.”

Check out 25 of the winning images below, which only lend support to the work that The Nature Conservancy carries out. Since 1951, this non-profit has worked with its members, over 400 scientists, and staff to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends, either through direct action or partner organizations.

Here are the incredible winners of The Nature Conservancy's 2023 photo contest.

Over 189,000 photographs from nearly 80,000 photographers were entered into this year's competition.

