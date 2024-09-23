Home / Photography / Photo Contest

2024 Spotlight Awards Celebrate Excellence in Commercial Photography

By Jessica Stewart on September 23, 2024
2024 Spotlight Awards

Advertising & The Grand Prize Winner – Lucila Blumencweig, Argentina

Whether we know it or not, commercial photography is all around us, shaping how we view products and services. The Spotlight Awards, organized by Production Paradise, is a showcase for talented commercial photographers who use their skills to carry out the visions of brands and advertising agencies. Now in its seventh year, it's judged by a panel of more than 60 judges composed exclusively of industry experts and potential clients.

Argentina's Lucila Blumencweig took home the Grand Prize for a powerful image of an older woman standing alone near a wall, with just a beam of light illuminating her. Used in a campaign to spotlight the struggle to live with Alzheimer's disease, Blumencweig shot the image using only natural light. By being meticulous in her location scouting and timing, she produced the precise effect she was after.

Among the 14 commercial photography categories celebrated is, for the second year, a division celebrating AI imagery. This year's winner, Sy Goldstein, won for his image Morning Commute. Used as part of a series about finding a seat during a busy subway commute, it's a wonderful look at how AI can help execute a creative vision.

“Projects such as Spotlight Awards allow us to bring together and discuss subjects that fascinate many creative people,” shares judge Sarah Le Nevé, Visual Identity Project Manager at Moët & Chandon. “I think the number one quality of an experience like this is to share the know-how. This allows us to broaden our horizons and see bigger and further.’’

Scroll down to see more winners, and head over to the official website to see all of the finalists.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Spotlight Awards, which celebrates excellence in commercial photography.

2024 Spotlight Awards

AI, Image Developing & creating – Sy Goldstein, Canada

2024 Spotlight Awards

Architecture & Interiors – Ema Peter, Canada

2024 Spotlight Awards

Portrait & Celebrity Winner – Sacha Stejko, New Zealand

2024 Spotlight Awards

Sports Winner – Matthew McQuillan, UK

2024 Spotlight Awards

Food & Drink -Ben Cole, Australia

2024 Spotlight Awards

Fashion – Dirk Bader, Germany

2024 Spotlight Awards

Corporate & Industrial – Camilla Rutherford, New Zealand

2024 Spotlight Awards

People & Lifestyle – James Pearson-Howes, United Kingdom

2024 Spotlight Awards

Kids – Matt Anderson, United States

2024 Spotlight Awards

Beauty – Christine Lutz, Germany

2024 Spotlight Awards

Travel, Documentary & Landscape – Per Schorn, Germany

2024 Spotlight Awards

Cars – Anke Luckmann, Germany

2024 Spotlight Awards

Still Life – Sabine Scheer, Germany

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
