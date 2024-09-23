2024 Spotlight Awards Celebrate Excellence in Commercial Photography

Whether we know it or not, commercial photography is all around us, shaping how we view products and services. The Spotlight Awards, organized by Production Paradise, is a showcase for talented commercial photographers who use their skills to carry out the visions of brands and advertising agencies. Now in its seventh year, it's judged by a panel of more than 60 judges composed exclusively of industry experts and potential clients.

Argentina's Lucila Blumencweig took home the Grand Prize for a powerful image of an older woman standing alone near a wall, with just a beam of light illuminating her. Used in a campaign to spotlight the struggle to live with Alzheimer's disease, Blumencweig shot the image using only natural light. By being meticulous in her location scouting and timing, she produced the precise effect she was after.

Among the 14 commercial photography categories celebrated is, for the second year, a division celebrating AI imagery. This year's winner, Sy Goldstein, won for his image Morning Commute. Used as part of a series about finding a seat during a busy subway commute, it's a wonderful look at how AI can help execute a creative vision.

“Projects such as Spotlight Awards allow us to bring together and discuss subjects that fascinate many creative people,” shares judge Sarah Le Nevé, Visual Identity Project Manager at Moët & Chandon. “I think the number one quality of an experience like this is to share the know-how. This allows us to broaden our horizons and see bigger and further.’’

Scroll down to see more winners, and head over to the official website to see all of the finalists.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Spotlight Awards, which celebrates excellence in commercial photography.

Spotlight Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Spotlight Awards.