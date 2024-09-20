Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Incredible Winners of the Travel Photo Awards Celebrate Global Culture

By Jessica Stewart on September 20, 2024
Bringing supplies to the Phugtal Buddhist monastery in Zanskar during the winter

“Supplies for Phugtal Monastery” by Andrew Newey. First Prize.
Location: Ladakh, Northern India
“Phugtal is a Buddhist monastery located in the remote Lungnak Valley in south-eastern Zanskar, in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, in Northern India. During the winter, when deep snow makes roads impassable, the frozen rivers in the Zanskar region are used to transport vital supplies to the remote monasteries.”

Photography is a portal into other worlds, allowing us to travel to remote corners of the globe to glimpse new cultures and traditions. The Independent Photographer‘s Travel Photo Awards celebrates this imagery and the talented photographers who record these places. Whether they trigger memories for us or simply inspire us to see the world, the winning and finalist images are exceptional.

Each month, The Independent Photographer runs a new photo competition judged by an expert in the field. In this case, Canadian-born documentary, travel, and action sports photographer Jody MacDonald stepped up to judge the competition. Known for her ability to capture imagery that conveys the beauty and diversity of our world while raising awareness about climate change, her work has been published in some of the world’s leading publications and platforms, including National Geographic and Outside Magazine.

Photographer Andrew Newey took home the top prize for his stunning image taken in the remote Himalayan region of Ladakh. At first glance, it appears to be a standard landscape with snow-capped mountains and a partially frozen river. But upon closer inspection, we can see monks pulling empty sleds across the ice in an incredible effort to bring supplies to their remote monastery.

“What strikes me about this image is its breathtaking composition, beautiful color palette, and the depth of its storytelling,” shares MacDonald. “The winding, half-frozen blue river acts as a visual guide, naturally drawing the viewer’s eye from the lower right corner of the frame deeper into the scene, evoking a sense of movement and discovery. The two people in bright red traditional garments, navigating the frozen river with sleds, contrast sharply with the muted tones of the landscape, immediately drawing attention to them.

But beyond its visual appeal, the photograph speaks to something greater—it’s a story of survival, tradition, and the human spirit’s resilience in challenging environments. It beautifully captures the interplay between nature, culture, and exploration and leaves me wanting to know more about their journey.”

See more of the powerful winners and finalists below. And then stay tuned to see who will win September's monthly contest, which is currently taking submissions and is centered around Street Photography.

Here are the winners of The Independent Photographer's Travel Photo Awards, which are filled with travel inspiration.

Traditional Kathakali show in Kerala

“Kathakali” by Thaddäus Biberauer. Second Prize.
Location: Kerala, India
“In Kerala, near Munnar, we eagerly purchased tickets for a traditional Kathakali show, curious about what awaited us. As the performance unfolded on stage, we were entranced by the elaborate costumes and mesmerizing artwork.”

Early evening view of people boating on Lake Taungthaman from the U Bein Bridge, Amarapura, Myanmar.

“Candid scene at Lake Taungthaman” by David Keith Brown. Third Prize.
Location: Amarapura, Myanmar
“Early evening view of people boating on Lake Taungthaman from the U Bein Bridge, Amarapura, Myanmar. Taungthaman Lake is located in Amarapura near Mandalay, Myanmar. The famous U Bein Bridge spans across this lake. One of the most iconic sights in Amarapura, fishermen can be obseerved wading waist-deep in the muddy water in search of fish in this iconic landscape.”

In the remote Phuktal monastery of Ladakh, a young monk awaits the arrival of Master Lamas to begin serving breakfast.

“Breakfast time at Phuktal Gompa” by Andrea Peruzzi. Finalist.
Location: Ladakh, Northern India
“In the remote Phuktal monastery, a young monk awaits the arrival of Master Lamas to begin serving breakfast. Every morning, at the end of the Puja ritual and before starting the monastic lessons, the young monks prepare the food to be shared all together on the terrace overlooking the valley below, nestled between the Himalayan heights of the Zanskar valley. Given the advanced age of the few lamas in the monastery, the small school in the structure, which sees some children from the nearby village studying to become monks, is the hope of survival of the monastery and local religious traditions.”

Women carrying baskets on their heads on the stepwells of Rajasthan

“Infinite Loop” by Barry Crosthwaite. Finalist.
Location: Rajasthan, India
“Stepwells in Rajasthan, India, boasts a rich history dating back over a thousand years. Initially built to harvest rainwater and provide access to groundwater, they evolved into architectural marvels and communal spaces. Constructed by digging into the earth, these structures were adorned with intricate carvings, serving as both utilitarian and aesthetic symbols. Stepwells facilitated water storage in arid regions, crucial for agriculture, drinking, and rituals. They also served as meeting points, offering respite from the scorching desert heat. Over time, step-wells declined with modernization, but their cultural significance endures, inspiring art, literature, and conservation efforts. Today, they stand as poignant reminders of India’s ingenuity in water management and architectural prowess.”

Mundari tribe at sunset with their livestock

“The King of South Sudan” by Alessandro Bergamini. Finalist.
Location: Sudan
“The Mundari tribe of South Sudan shares an inseparable bond with their livestock. Due to their isolated location and the country’s instability, their customs have remained largely unchanged over the centuries. The relationship between the herders and their animals is symbiotic, with cattle considered part of the family.”

A group of workers in Bangladesh unload paddy straw from a truck. Rice straw is a by-product for farmers that is used for a variety of purposes including cattle feed and fuel.

“Paddy straw” by Syed Mahabubul Kader. Finalist.
Location: Kazipur Upazila, Bangladesh
“A group of workers unload paddy straw from a truck. Rice straw is a by-product for farmers that is used for a variety of purposes including cattle feed and fuel.”

Portrait of a young homeless girl from Sarnath

“Gunja” by Sofia Brogi. Finalist.
Location: Sarnath, India
“She is Gunja, a little girl I met in Sarnath. I met Gunja when she approached me asking if I could buy her some food. She came to eat with me, stayed for a couple of hours, showing me Indian songs on YouTube and eating whatever was put on her plate. Then I met her family, her mother, and her little sisters who, like her, were forced to live on the streets.”

Local horse rider walking towards an amazing 5,000-meter mountain pass next to a Rainbow Mountain in the highlands of the Peruvian Andes.

“Rainbow Mountain” by Nicolas Castermans. Finalist.
Location: Peruvian Andes
“Local horse rider walking towards an amazing 5,000-meter mountain pass next to a Rainbow Mountain in the highlands of the Peruvian Andes.”

Portrait of the Huli Wigmen of Papua New Guinea in front of a waterfall

“Huli Wigmen” by Luciano Lejtman. Finalist.
Location: Tari, Papua New Guinea
“The Huli Wigmen are a proud tribe from the Huli territory in the highlands of Papua New Guinea. The Huli are proud people who believe they descended from one man called Huli, who was a masterful farmer and gave them the rich fertile land they enjoy today in the Huli Territory.”

