Funny Finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The world’s funniest photo contest is back with the finalists of its 2025 competition. Each year, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards makes us smile with silly pictures of animals from around the world. But at the same time, these hilarious photos also remind us of pressing conservation issues that need to be addressed in order to ensure that these animals live long, healthy lives.

The shortlist of 40 single images, three portfolios, and 10 videos was culled from a record-breaking number of entries. There were just under 10,000 entries in total from 108 countries, ranging from playful frogs to acrobatic squirrels. The finalists will now compete to take home the title of Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year and a one-week safari in the Masai Mara, among other prizes.

“The Nikon Comedy Wildlife finalists are in, and we’re excited to share with you the brilliant images showcasing unique talent of photographers from every corner of the globe. These images combine wit and wonder to celebrate nature’s character, while emphasizing the urgency of conservation. At Nikon, we’re proud to support a competition that sparks joy while reminding us why our wild world is worth protecting.”

The overall winner, category winners, and highly commended entries will all be revealed at a special event in London on December 9. The following day, all of the finalists will go on display for a one-week exhibition at London’s Gallery@Oxo , giving even more visibility to their excellent work.

Scroll down to see a selection of our favorite finalists and then head over to the official website to see the entire shortlist.

