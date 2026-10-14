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Winners of the Siena International Photo Awards 2026 Highlight the Field’s Incredible Range

By Sara Barnes on October 14, 2026
Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Road to Reunification” by Cinzia Canneri, Best Author, Siena International Photo Awards 2026

The Siena International Photo Awards Festival has announced the winners of its trio of 2026 competitions. The three overall winners—in the Siena International Photo Awards, the Creative Photo Awards, and the Drone Photo Awards—alongside Best Author and category winners, showcase the finest in photography. From photojournalism that sheds light on important humanitarian issues to scenes from the animal kingdom, the winners capture compelling, thought-provoking imagery.

Each competition crowned its own winner, and a special festival award honored the Best Author. Photographer Cinzia Canneri was presented with the Best Author Award for her project titled Women’s Bodies as Battlefields, which denounces human rights violations against Eritrean and Tigrayan women who have experienced or lived in territories under devastating conflict. At the same time, Canneri uses her lens to highlight these women’s strength and resilience. In her singular photo Road to Reunification, a woman travels alone on train tracks, seemingly moving toward better circumstances.

Photographer Stefano Rosselli won the overall prize at the eponymous Siena International Photo Awards for Amina, a solemn image of a young Afghan woman who embodies the circumstances many women in her country face: forced to live in the shadows, confined to their homes, with uncertain futures.

The Creative Photo Awards showcases works that prize imagination and visual experimentation. Photographer Mohammad Dadsetan won the overall honor for his piece titled Metaverse, a surreal, Inception-esque image exploring the connection between the natural world and humanity. The small figure walks away from the dizzying cityscapes toward a desolate landscape.

Photographer George Steinmetz was named the overall winner of the Drone Photo Awards, which celebrates aerial photography and its ability to transform the world with a striking point of view. He shot his piece, titled Shipbreaking on the Mudflats, in the Bay of Bengal. It features an old liquefied natural gas facility, nearly dismantled, with its metal being recovered. The ant-sized humans highlight the massive scale of the operation.

The winners and all winning category works are now on display until November 29, 2026, in exhibitions across Siena, Castelnuovo Berardenga, and Sovicille, Italy. More information is available on the Siena Awards website.

The Siena International Photo Awards Festival has announced the winners of its trio of 2026 competitions.

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Amina” by Stefano Rosselli, Overall Winner, Siena International Photo Awards 2026

The three overall winners—in the Siena International Photo Awards, the Creative Photo Awards, and the Drone Photo Awards—alongside Best Author and category winners, showcase the finest in photography.

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Metaverse” by Mohammad Dadsetan, Overall Winner, Creative Photo Awards 2026

From photojournalism that sheds light on important humanitarian issues to scenes from the animal kingdom, the winners captured compelling, thought-provoking imagery.

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Shipbreaking on the Mudflats Bay of Bengal” by George Steinmetz, Overall Winner, Drone Photo Awards 2026

The winners and all winning category works are now on display until November 29, 2026, in exhibitions across Siena, Castelnuovo Berardenga, and Sovicille, Italy.

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Mothers” by Amir Hossein Kamal, Winner, Journeys & Adventures, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Enduring Food Deprivation” by Saher Alghorra, Winner, Fascinating Faces and Characters, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“The Beauty of Nature” by Marco Di Marco, Winner, The Beauty of Nature, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Mother Nature” by Abdullah Benayan, Winner, Urban, Drone Photo Awards

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Carpet Fields” by F. Dilek Yurdakul, Winner, People, Drone Photo Awards

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Urban Puzzle” by Luca Paccusse, Winner, Street Photography, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Tender Humanity” by Carol Guzy, Winner, Documentary & Photojournalism, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Jumping Javelineer” by Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Winner, Sports in Action, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Commotion in the Ocean” by Nur Tucker, Winner, Underwater Life, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Where Ideas Learn to Fly” by Mohamed Nahi, Winner, Fine Art, Creative Photo Awards

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Creatures of the Tide” by Mohammed Al Balushi, Winner, Abstract, Drone Photo Awards

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Power Play” by Kevin Shi, Winner, Animals in Their Environment, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Wall House II Groningen” by Frank Loddenkemper, Winner, Architecture, Creative Photo Awards

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“Gates of Steel” by Yhabril Moro, Winner, Sport, Drone Photo Awards

Siena International Photo Awards 2026

“After the Sunset” by Marek Jóźwik, Winner, Under 20, Siena Awards Photo Festival

Siena International Photo Awards Festival: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Siena International Photo Awards.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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