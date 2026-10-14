Winners of the Siena International Photo Awards 2026 Highlight the Field’s Incredible Range

The Siena International Photo Awards Festival has announced the winners of its trio of 2026 competitions. The three overall winners—in the Siena International Photo Awards, the Creative Photo Awards, and the Drone Photo Awards—alongside Best Author and category winners, showcase the finest in photography. From photojournalism that sheds light on important humanitarian issues to scenes from the animal kingdom, the winners capture compelling, thought-provoking imagery.

Each competition crowned its own winner, and a special festival award honored the Best Author. Photographer Cinzia Canneri was presented with the Best Author Award for her project titled Women’s Bodies as Battlefields, which denounces human rights violations against Eritrean and Tigrayan women who have experienced or lived in territories under devastating conflict. At the same time, Canneri uses her lens to highlight these women’s strength and resilience. In her singular photo Road to Reunification, a woman travels alone on train tracks, seemingly moving toward better circumstances.

Photographer Stefano Rosselli won the overall prize at the eponymous Siena International Photo Awards for Amina, a solemn image of a young Afghan woman who embodies the circumstances many women in her country face: forced to live in the shadows, confined to their homes, with uncertain futures.

The Creative Photo Awards showcases works that prize imagination and visual experimentation. Photographer Mohammad Dadsetan won the overall honor for his piece titled Metaverse, a surreal, Inception-esque image exploring the connection between the natural world and humanity. The small figure walks away from the dizzying cityscapes toward a desolate landscape.

Photographer George Steinmetz was named the overall winner of the Drone Photo Awards, which celebrates aerial photography and its ability to transform the world with a striking point of view. He shot his piece, titled Shipbreaking on the Mudflats, in the Bay of Bengal. It features an old liquefied natural gas facility, nearly dismantled, with its metal being recovered. The ant-sized humans highlight the massive scale of the operation.

The winners and all winning category works are now on display until November 29, 2026, in exhibitions across Siena, Castelnuovo Berardenga, and Sovicille, Italy. More information is available on the Siena Awards website.

The Siena International Photo Awards Festival has announced the winners of its trio of 2026 competitions.

The three overall winners—in the Siena International Photo Awards, the Creative Photo Awards, and the Drone Photo Awards—alongside Best Author and category winners, showcase the finest in photography.

From photojournalism that sheds light on important humanitarian issues to scenes from the animal kingdom, the winners captured compelling, thought-provoking imagery.

The winners and all winning category works are now on display until November 29, 2026, in exhibitions across Siena, Castelnuovo Berardenga, and Sovicille, Italy.

Siena International Photo Awards Festival: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Siena International Photo Awards.