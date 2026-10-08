Put Your Paws Together for the Winners of the 2026 Dog Photography Awards

If you can’t get enough of wagging tails and smiling tongues, then you’re probably a dog lover. In that case, we have a photography contest for you—the Dog Photography Awards. They just announced the winners of its 2026 photo competition, and the results—out of 1,900 entries—are everything you’d expect from the canine species: beauty, grace, and emotion.

The contest aims to highlight exceptional dog photography from around the world, celebrating professional artistry and uncovering emerging talent. This year, Katie Brockman won the top honor of Dog Photographer of the Year for her poignant photo titled Loved and Hated.

The image features a bully breed dog wearing a newspaper crown with clearly visible headlines. “Pit Bull Saves Family From Fire,” one of the titles reads. “Pit bull therapy dog teaches lessons, allays fears,” says another. While the paper crown is positive, the newspaper collar the dog wears on a chain isn’t. “A time-bomb on a leash?” Says one of the headlines. “Words ‘pit bull’ have sparked hysteria,” is another title. Together, the crown and collar show the opposing viewpoints of these so-called “dangerous breeds.”

“For this image, I wanted to convey society’s complicated relationship with pitbulls and bully breeds,” Brockman tells the Dog Photography Awards. “The collar and chain represent breed bans, restrictions, and other ways pitbulls are punished simply for existing, while the crown and gentle hand represent the advocates who support and love the breed. Meanwhile, the dogs themselves are caught in the middle between the two sides.”

The photo sends a powerful message, and it’s one step toward turning the tide against the unequal treatment these dogs receive. “I’m encouraged to see that, at least in the U.S., public perception is beginning to change as pitbulls become more popular pets,” Brockman continues. “Photographers like Sophie Gamand have done wonders in advocating for these dogs, and I think the rise of popular dog accounts on social media has also helped many people see bully breeds in a different light.”

Scroll down for more winners, then head to the official website for the full gallery of finalists.

The Dog Photography Awards just announced the winners of its 2026 competition.

The results—out of 1,900 entries—are everything you’d expect from the canine species: beauty, grace, and emotion.

The contest aims to highlight exceptional dog photography from around the world, celebrating professional artistry and uncovering emerging talent.

The winning images show the many facets of dogs.

Dog Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Dog Photography Awards.