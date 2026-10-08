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Put Your Paws Together for the Winners of the 2026 Dog Photography Awards

By Sara Barnes on October 8, 2026
Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Loved and Hated” by Katie Brockman. Dog Photographer of the Year 2026, Dog Photography Awards

If you can’t get enough of wagging tails and smiling tongues, then you’re probably a dog lover. In that case, we have a photography contest for you—the Dog Photography Awards. They just announced the winners of its 2026 photo competition, and the results—out of 1,900 entries—are everything you’d expect from the canine species: beauty, grace, and emotion.

The contest aims to highlight exceptional dog photography from around the world, celebrating professional artistry and uncovering emerging talent. This year, Katie Brockman won the top honor of Dog Photographer of the Year for her poignant photo titled Loved and Hated.

The image features a bully breed dog wearing a newspaper crown with clearly visible headlines. “Pit Bull Saves Family From Fire,” one of the titles reads. “Pit bull therapy dog teaches lessons, allays fears,” says another. While the paper crown is positive, the newspaper collar the dog wears on a chain isn’t. “A time-bomb on a leash?” Says one of the headlines. “Words ‘pit bull’ have sparked hysteria,” is another title. Together, the crown and collar show the opposing viewpoints of these so-called “dangerous breeds.”

“For this image, I wanted to convey society’s complicated relationship with pitbulls and bully breeds,” Brockman tells the Dog Photography Awards. “The collar and chain represent breed bans, restrictions, and other ways pitbulls are punished simply for existing, while the crown and gentle hand represent the advocates who support and love the breed. Meanwhile, the dogs themselves are caught in the middle between the two sides.”

The photo sends a powerful message, and it’s one step toward turning the tide against the unequal treatment these dogs receive. “I’m encouraged to see that, at least in the U.S., public perception is beginning to change as pitbulls become more popular pets,” Brockman continues. “Photographers like Sophie Gamand have done wonders in advocating for these dogs, and I think the rise of popular dog accounts on social media has also helped many people see bully breeds in a different light.”

Scroll down for more winners, then head to the official website for the full gallery of finalists.

The Dog Photography Awards just announced the winners of its 2026 competition.

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Winter Launch” by Nika Kuplenk Golobič. 1st Place, Action

The results—out of 1,900 entries—are everything you’d expect from the canine species: beauty, grace, and emotion.

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Mission Balance” by Gavriella Leon. 2nd Place, Action

The contest aims to highlight exceptional dog photography from around the world, celebrating professional artistry and uncovering emerging talent.

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Run” by Elena Marchi. 1st Place, Open

The winning images show the many facets of dogs.

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Heads in the Clouds” by Jill Garrett. 2nd Place, Studio

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“The hunter becomes the hunted” by Susan Lang. 2nd Place, Portrait Outdoor

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Waiting” by Tianhang Zhang. 1st Place, Documentary

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Loosing Control” by Callie Soden. 2nd Place, Open

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Paws Between Dimensions” by Kerstin Leichtenmüller. Honorable Mention, Portrait Outdoors

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Beyond the Track” by Elena Marchi. 1st Place, Portrait Outdoor

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Nika & Sherry” by Eco Lorka. 2nd Place, Dogs & People

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Weightless” by Linda Glomb. 3rd Place, Action

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“On top of the world” by Katie Gyltnes. 2nd Place, Documentary

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Close” by Sarah Ebner. 1st Place, Dogs & People

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Underwater Fetch” by Tianhang Zhang. Honorable Mention, Action

Dog Photography Awards 2026

“Peggy” by Jane Thomson. Honorable Mention, Studio

Dog Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Dog Photography Awards.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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