Striking Shot of Sea Horses Wins the Prestigious Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026

Only 5% of the ocean has been explored, and that number is even smaller for the deep ocean seafloor. Explorers have seen just 0.001% of the deep ocean seafloor (roughly the size of the state of Rhode Island). Its vastness makes it an ideal subject for photographers; there are just so many things to capture. The Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026, presented by Oceanographic and Blancpain, showcases the ocean’s ecological and emotional range, leaving us in awe of this facet of our incredible planet.

The 2026 competition was fierce. With more than 15,000 images submitted by photographers worldwide, the judges had many great entries to consider. They chose Julien Anton’s photograph of an adult male seahorse alongside two tiny juveniles in the waters around Tahiti and Moorea. The three creatures are the only ones visible in the photo, which is set against a nearly black background. The scene is one that humans can relate to. Although it’s unknown if the three creatures are related, the slight bow of the adult seahorse’s head toward the smaller duo makes it seem as though he’s bidding them farewell—like a parent would do to their children.

The judges had a similarly emotional response to Anton’s photo. “When Julien Anton’s image first appeared on screen, the judging panel fell silent,” recalls Ocean Photographer of the Year founder and director, Will Harrison. “It is an image that demands reflection, pause for thought, and it certainly got that from us. The image is full of quiet energy, even if some of that comes from us humans imprinting our own emotions on the photograph: the bow of the father’s head, the juveniles turning back towards him, the generational gap and the unknown futures of the newborns. What kind of ocean are we leaving for those who come after us? It is ocean photography at its most powerful: intimate, urgent and impossible to ignore.”

In addition to the title of Ocean Photographer of the Year, Jenny Stock received the 2026 Female Fifty Fathoms Award, which recognizes pioneering and boundary-pushing women in ocean photography. Winners were also awarded in categories including Adventure, Conservation Hope, Conservation Impact, Fine Art, and Wildlife.

Scroll down to see the winning images, and be sure to check out the full winners’ gallery on the Oceanographic website.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 has just announced its 2026 winners.

These are the top picks from the over 15,000 images entered into the competition.

The lauded photos showcase the ocean’s ecological and emotional range, leaving us in awe of this facet of our incredible planet.

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ocean Photographer of the Year.