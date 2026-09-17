Wondrous Winners of the 2026 ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

An otherworldly image of The Shark Nebula is the winner of the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18. Shot by Ali Alobaidly, The Quiet Predator shows the dark nebula as the interstellar dust floats across the composition like a piece of gauzy fabric. “The juxtaposition of an oceanic predator prowling the skies above the Kuwaiti desert is something I find deeply poetic,” Alobaidly says of the piece, “and it is what first drew me to this remarkable region of the sky. To me, it represents perfectly my love for both the universe and the deserts of my ancestors.”

The Quiet Predator stood out for its ability to blend technical prowess with artistic vision, a feat that can be challenging to achieve when trying to faithfully document our universe. Founder and CEO of ZWO Sam Wen says, “Showcasing the intricate structures of a rarely photographed nebula, the image combines remarkable detail with a striking composition and color palette, inviting viewers to explore the hidden beauty of the cosmos.”

Alobaidly won the top honor of the prestigious photo competition alongside category winners and the ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year. For the latter prize, judges awarded Nikolaos Strimpoulis for his image titled Mineral Moon. Featuring a close-up of the moon’s surface, the portrait shows its dark parts, known as maria, and its bright areas, or the highlands. It’s an incredible look at the textures of Earth’s satellite, which look so clear they could be molded with clay.

“Many of us start our astrophotography journey with the moon—some of us stay there forever!” explains Steve Marsh, art editor at BBC Sky at Night Magazine and competition judge. “But often we don’t delve deep into the subtle colors of its mineral deposits until much later. This amazing young astrophotographer has achieved perfectly developed coloring in this photograph.”

Other lauded images feature Saturn’s rings, spectacular auroras, and more from light-years away. Winning photographs will be on display in an accompanying exhibition at the National Maritime Museum, London, beginning September 18, 2026.

The ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 18 just announced the winners of its 2026 competition.

The lauded images are a wondrous way to celebrate our amazing universe.

Winning photographs will be on display in an accompanying exhibition at the National Maritime Museum, London, beginning September 18, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition

Beginning September 18, 2026

National Maritime Museum

Romney Rd, London SE10 9NF, United Kingdom

ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year.