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Amazing Winners of the 2026 BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Image Competition

By Sara Barnes on September 15, 2026
Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Window to the Wetlands,” by Sritam Kumar Sethy. Overall Winner.

Nature-centric photo contests feature images shot through the eyes of photographers trained in the formal aspects of composition. Often, it’s about crafting an artful picture. But what about photographs shot through the eyes of a researcher? One contest is for researchers, put on by researchers. The joint image competition hosted by BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology journals invites researchers, at all stages of their careers and across disciplines, to share the “visual stories behind their work.”

The photo contest is an opportunity for people in biology to showcase their research to a broad audience. Ecologists, evolutionary biologists, and zoologists worldwide submitted work for the 2026 competition in the following categories: relationships in nature, protecting our planet, and research in action.

Sritam Kumar Sethy, a student at Berhampur University in India, was named the overall winner for his photo titled Window to the Wetlands. Shot in a freshwater wetland habitat in the Balasore district of Odisha, India, it features a vibrant portrait of an orange-tailed marsh dart damselfly (Ceriagrion cerinorubellum) looking through the natural opening in a leaf. Kumar Sethy captured the photo because it “offers a glimpse into the often-overlooked world of freshwater biodiversity.”

Wetlands are a vital part of our world. According to the United Nations, wetlands cover just 6% of the Earth’s surface, but 40% of all plant and animal species live there. Despite their importance, the ecosystem is rapidly disappearing. We’ve lost 35% of the world’s wetlands in the last 50 years, primarily due to human-caused climate change and other human activities.

This poignant fact, alongside the beauty of the image, resonated with the BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology editorial boards, which are the judges for the competition. “I voted for this photo as the overall winner because it is not only visually striking,” shares Jennifer Harman, editor of BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology, “but [it] also highlights the importance of wetlands, which support a remarkable diversity of species yet are among the world’s most threatened and rapidly disappearing habitats.”

Scroll down for more winners of the competition, then visit the BMC Ecology and Evolution website for in-depth (and technical) explanations from the researchers who took the photos.

The joint image competition hosted by BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology journals invites researchers, at all stages of their careers and across disciplines, to share the “visual stories behind their work.”

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Space for Frogs,” by Ryan Wagner. Overall Runner-Up.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Giant Cuttlefish in Breeding Battle,” by Victor Huertas. Best in Category: Relationships in Nature.

The photo contest is an opportunity for people in biology to showcase their research to a broad audience.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Go Away,” by Alwin Hardenbol. Runner-Up: Relationship in Nature.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Intertidal Education,” by Liam Brennan. Best in Category: Research in Action.

Ecologists, evolutionary biologists, and zoologists worldwide submitted work for the 2026 competition.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Everglades Monitoring,” by Brandon Güell. Runner-Up: Research in Action.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“A Bridge Between Past and Present,” by Allen Tian. Best in Category: Protecting Our Planet.

The images highlight the beautiful diversity of our planet through the eyes of the people researching it.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Manatees Seek Freshwater in the Everglades,” by Brandon Güell. Highly Commended.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Into the Bear’s Realm,” by Vineet Kumar. Highly Commended.

Photo Contest BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Winners

“Barking Up the Right Trees,” by Luke Jeffrey. Highly Commended.

BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Image Competition: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BMC Ecology and Evolution journal.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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