Nature-centric photo contests feature images shot through the eyes of photographers trained in the formal aspects of composition. Often, it’s about crafting an artful picture. But what about photographs shot through the eyes of a researcher? One contest is for researchers, put on by researchers. The joint image competition hosted by BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology journals invites researchers, at all stages of their careers and across disciplines, to share the “visual stories behind their work.”

The photo contest is an opportunity for people in biology to showcase their research to a broad audience. Ecologists, evolutionary biologists, and zoologists worldwide submitted work for the 2026 competition in the following categories: relationships in nature, protecting our planet, and research in action.

Sritam Kumar Sethy, a student at Berhampur University in India, was named the overall winner for his photo titled Window to the Wetlands. Shot in a freshwater wetland habitat in the Balasore district of Odisha, India, it features a vibrant portrait of an orange-tailed marsh dart damselfly (Ceriagrion cerinorubellum) looking through the natural opening in a leaf. Kumar Sethy captured the photo because it “offers a glimpse into the often-overlooked world of freshwater biodiversity.”

Wetlands are a vital part of our world. According to the United Nations, wetlands cover just 6% of the Earth’s surface, but 40% of all plant and animal species live there. Despite their importance, the ecosystem is rapidly disappearing. We’ve lost 35% of the world’s wetlands in the last 50 years, primarily due to human-caused climate change and other human activities.

This poignant fact, alongside the beauty of the image, resonated with the BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology editorial boards, which are the judges for the competition. “I voted for this photo as the overall winner because it is not only visually striking,” shares Jennifer Harman, editor of BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology, “but [it] also highlights the importance of wetlands, which support a remarkable diversity of species yet are among the world’s most threatened and rapidly disappearing habitats.”

Scroll down for more winners of the competition, then visit the BMC Ecology and Evolution website for in-depth (and technical) explanations from the researchers who took the photos.

The joint image competition hosted by BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology journals invites researchers, at all stages of their careers and across disciplines, to share the “visual stories behind their work.”

The photo contest is an opportunity for people in biology to showcase their research to a broad audience.

Ecologists, evolutionary biologists, and zoologists worldwide submitted work for the 2026 competition.

The images highlight the beautiful diversity of our planet through the eyes of the people researching it.

BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology Image Competition: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BMC Ecology and Evolution journal.