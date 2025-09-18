Vote for Your Favorite Finalist From the 2025 Weather Photographer of the Year Contest

For the past 10 years, the UK’s Royal Meteorological Society has been reminding us of the extraordinary beauty of weather with its Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year contest. And by looking at this year’s shortlist, 2025 is no exception to the high caliber of submissions the contest has become known for. Whether documenting rare cloud formations or powerful storm waves, the contest brought out the best in photographers.

From now until October 16, the public will be able to vote for their favorite among the 25 shortlisted images. Whether taken on professional cameras, smartphones, or drones, each photo is a slice of what’s happening in a world increasingly marked by extreme weather. Selected from over 4,000 entries, judges recognized these exceptional images not only for their high quality, but also for their ability to teach the public about fascinating weather phenomena.

Standout images include Lukáš Gallo’s photo of fascinating “wave” clouds over a small town in the Czech Republic. Recognizing the moment as he drove, Gallo quickly pulled over to take the shot, demonstrating that a good weather photographer has to be ready to capture the action at any moment.

Engineer and astronomy photographer Geshuang Chen was flying his drone over a lake in China when he encountered an unexpected moment. The drizzly conditions came together perfectly to create a circular rainbow that only a piece of machinery at that height would be able to see. And to top it off, it lined up a small island right at its center.

“As we mark 10 years of the competition, the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition celebrates the incredible images that continue to reveal both the power and fragility of our evolving world,” says Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer at Standard Chartered. “Over the past decade, we’ve seen photographers across generations and geographies capture the impacts of our rapidly changing climate, documenting how dramatically these shifts can affect communities and landscapes.”

Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the shortlist, and don’t forget to cast your vote for the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year. All of the winners, including the public’s favorite, will be announced on October 30, 2025.

