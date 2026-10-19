Winners of Rewilding Europe Award 2026 Show Possibilities for When People and Nature Share Space

Within the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is a special category prize. The Rewilding Europe Award 2026 showcases images of wildlife making a comeback across the continent and highlights the possibilities for when people and nature share space.

This year’s top honor goes to Polish photographer Jan Wieczorek for his image titled Urban beavers. The black-and-white photo captures the semi-aquatic rodents that have lived for years on a river flowing through Olsztyn, Poland. Although the city has continued to expand around the beavers’ habitat, the creatures thrive thanks to support from residents and city authorities.

Wieczorek has carefully observed the beavers for about 15 years and composed the winning image to show both the juxtaposition and unlikely harmony of the two worlds. The creatures work on their dam, which in turn supports local wildlife, restores the water balance, and improves water quality. Illuminating them from behind is a telltale sign of urbanization—bright lights and buildings peeking in the not-so-distant background.

“The story behind the photograph shows that nature doesn't always exist somewhere far away,” Wieczorek explains. “It can thrive right next to our homes, beneath our bridges, and in the centers of our cities. By framing the housing development alongside the wetland created by the beavers, I wanted to show that it is possible for humans and wildlife to share space.”

While Wieczorek’s image shows land recovery, runner-up Christoph Kaula demonstrates a different side of rewilding in his photograph titled Managed revival. It features a young European hamster being handled by researchers working to save a species that has been in decline in farmed landscapes. In Germany, steps are being taken to help the population recover, including a collaboration between farmers and volunteers.

“Bringing a species back is never the work of a single organization or individual,” Kaula says, “it’s a collective effort. And that also means raising awareness and communicating the importance of conservation to a much wider audience.”

Altogether, the selection of images shows the different ways in which wildlife comeback is possible. It offers a vision of a future where natural processes help landscapes and water support both wildlife and human wellbeing.

Scroll down to see the rest of the lauded images, which will be honored as part of the official European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 on October 23, 2026.

The European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition includes a special category prize.

The Rewilding Europe Award 2026 showcases images of wildlife making a comeback across the continent and highlights the possibilities for when people and nature share space.

The selection of images shows the different ways wildlife comebacks are possible.

It offers a vision of a future where natural processes help landscapes and water support both wildlife and human wellbeing.

European Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by European Photography Awards.