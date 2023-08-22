Home / Animals

Ocean Cleaning Crew Rescues and Frees a Dolphin Entangled in Ghost Nets

By Regina Sienra on August 22, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 4ocean (@4ocean)

Ocean cleanup crews provide vital labor by removing plastics and other garbage from the sea. While it may sound like an endless task, their devotion to their duty is something they should absolutely be proud of. And sometimes, cleaning up plastic pollution can be a life-saving act for marine life. Recently, a crew known as 4Ocean on an ocean cleaning mission were able to save the life of a dolphin.

In a now-viral video, the crew is seen removing trash off the coast of Bali when they spot a dolphin in distress. The animal had become ensnared in ghost nets, which are discarded fishing nets that are hard to spot by sea creatures. The poor dolphin was not only stuck, but its tail and mouth had become tangled by several yards of fishing line, tugging at its skin.

The cleanup crew knew they had to act quickly and precisely to free the dolphin. Rescued from the entanglement on the ocean surface, they quickly brought the poor creature onboard. Taking care to not hurt him any further, the team poured water on its skin and cut the net around its mouth and tail with scissors. Once freed, the team returned the dolphin to the ocean, and watched it swim away. To them, this was the dolphin's way of thanking them for giving it a second chance at life.

While this time they were fortunate to help the dolphin, it's the very same trash they work hard to remove that trapped it. As such, their labor proves to be priceless in keeping not only our oceans clean, but also safe for all creatures who call it home.

If you’d like to support 4Ocean’s mission, you can visit their webstore and check out their plastic offset programs while you’re there.

4Ocean is a team of hundreds of captains and crews whose mission is to rid the ocean of harmful pollution, of which ghost nets are deemed the deadliest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 4ocean (@4ocean)

Recently, the cleaning crew was able to save a dolphin that was trapped in a ghost net off the coast of Bali.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 4ocean (@4ocean)

This isn’t the first time they’ve rescued marine life trapped in ocean waste, though.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 4ocean (@4ocean)

4Ocean's labor proves to be priceless in keeping our oceans not only clean, but also safe for all creatures who call it home. Watch the video below to learn more about them.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 4ocean (@4ocean)

4Ocean: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Ocean Cleanup Has Removed Over 220 Tons of Plastic Out of the Pacific Ocean

100 Top Photographers Come Together for Special Sale to Benefit the Ocean

Largest Ocean Cleanup Hauls 103 Tons of Plastic From the Pacific Ocean

The Ocean Cleanup Aims to Rid World’s Dirtiest Rivers of Plastic by 2025

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Takes His 26-Year-Old African Tortoise on Walks Through Tokyo
Spotless Giraffe Considered the Only One in the World Is Born at Tennessee Zoo
25,000 Pounds of Trash Removed From Ocean in Just One Extraction
Researchers Develop a Way To Transform Plastic Into Soap
Trail Camera Catches a Sloth Surprisingly Fighting off the Attack of an Ocelot
Will Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Survive the Devastating Maui Wildfires?

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adorable Black Bear is Spotted Napping in Abandoned Bald Eagle Nest
Cute Winning Photos from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon Drops Over 60% in July
Two Men on a Boat Rescue an Owl 20 Miles Away From Shore
Baby Miniature Goats Are So Small They Can Fit in the Palm of Your Hand
Standing Sun Bear Is Accused of Being a Person in a Costume, Chinese Zoo Says It’s a Real Bear

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.