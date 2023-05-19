100 Top Photographers Come Together for Special Sale to Benefit the Ocean

One hundred of the world's top photographers have come together for the good of the ocean. Put together by renowned conservation photographers Paul Nicklen, Cristina Mittermeier, and Chase Teron, 100 for the Ocean is a remarkable opportunity to purchase high-quality photography while helping the planet. This print fundraiser is a limited-time opportunity to get fine art photography at an affordable price. And the best thing is, all of the profits go to ocean research and advocacy charities.

Curated by Kathy Moran, co-founder of Moran Griffin, Inc. and former National Geographic deputy director of photography, the sale brings together some of today's best photography talent. Readers of My Modern Met will see many familiar names on the list, like Joel Sartore, Robert Irwin, Pete Sousa, and Chris Burkard.

“It's a real privilege to have so many amazing photographers and a curator like Kathy Moran, to band together to support this,” says Nicklen, co-founder of SeaLegacy and 100 for the Ocean. “Being a photographer is often a solitary pursuit, but to have communities come together like this, all for the purpose of good, to amplify and help grow other organizations, is a really beautiful thing. It reinforces the importance of the ocean in everyone’s lives.”

All of the prints start at just $100, and with so much work to choose from, it would be difficult for anyone to narrow the field down to one purchase. From incredible glimpses of ocean life to photographs that show the daily lives of polar bears, the photographs are a unique way to see the importance of the ocean for all living creatures.

The charities that will benefit from the sale were nominated by the photographers themselves. These incredible organizations are often underfunded and understaffed, which makes the donations they receive all the more important. The non-profits include Whale Guardians, which safeguards whales against shipping strikes; Coastal First Nations, which protects and restores ecosystems that are then managed sustainably by members of First Nations; and Por el Mar (For the Ocean), an organization based in Argentina that brings together scientists, policymakers, and activists to restore the ocean.

Scroll down to see a preview of some prints for sale, and check out the entire catalog on the 100 for the Ocean website. The sale runs through May 31, 2023, so take advantage of the opportunity while you still can.

100 for the Ocean is a fine art photography print sale that has brought together 100 top photographers.

All of the profits will go to select charities and organizations that are working to preserve our oceans.

The prints start at $100 and are available for purchase through May 31, 2023.

