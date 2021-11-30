Snowstorm Traps 60 People in a UK Pub With Oasis Cover Band for 3 Nights

Many of us have had nights when we stay out much longer than we planned, but imagine going to a bar and coming home three days later. That’s what happened to around 60 people who visited Tan Hill Inn, UK’s highest pub. After a powerful snowstorm hit northern England on Friday, the pub guests were trapped inside by 2.7 meters (9 feet) of snow. The group—made up of guests and staff—also included members of an Oasis Tribute Band called Noasis. And they “don’t look back in anger” at the experience. In fact, it looks like they had a total blast.

The powerful Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across many parts of the UK, but northern England was hit particularly badly. The Tan Hill Inn sits 528 meters (1,732 feet) above sea level, along a winding road in the Yorkshire highlands. Of the three roads that access the inn, two were blocked by snow and a third was obstructed by a felled power line. Mountain Rescue were able to save one person who has a serious medical condition and needed to continue their dialysis treatment. Others managed to leave on Saturday night in a 4×4 vehicle.

However, according to pub manager Nicola Townsend, around 50 guests decided to stay for a third night on Sunday after they were advised not to drive anywhere. In an interview with Sky News, Townsend revealed, “We're all sleeping down here again tonight. Nobody else is going anywhere now.” She added, “We're just going to make sure everybody is safe.”

Luckily, the inn still had electricity and plenty of supplies. The guests waited out the storm by watching movies, playing a pub quiz, singing karaoke, and the staff even treated everyone to a free lunch buffet. “We've kept the fires roaring. Everyone is nice and warm,” Townsend said, adding that the guests were “still in good spirits.” The inn shared photos of the guests on Facebook, who are pictured drinking together and sleeping under blankets in the pub’s lounge. Townsend says, “Everyone came as strangers on Friday night and I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say they have made friends here.”

After the third night, guests, staff, and Noasis (who are now nicknamed “Snowasis”) were finally freed when plows reached the pub. The inn shared a photo of the group on Facebook with the caption, “We will ALWAYS remember this group of amazing people who came together, and hopefully, in challenging circumstances, enjoyed what we all think was a life-changing experience.” The pub adds, “I know as owners we are incredibly proud of our staff—each and everyone.”

Vicky Hodgson, one of the people who were trapped inside the inn, wrote, “Myself and my Sid have loved making memories up here at Tan Hill this weekend! It’s been a bit of a wild ride of emotions and not always easy but the hospitality we have been shown has been second to none!” She adds, “See you all next year at the reunion.” Hodgson isn’t the only one who would do it all over again. Another person from the group, Darren Ray, commented, “Memories to last a lifetime. Credit to all of you. This will be an annual meet in years to come.”

After Storm Arwen hit the UK, around 60 pub guests were trapped inside Tan Hill Inn for three nights.

The remote pub was surrounded by 9 feet (2.7 meters) of snow.

However, the guests made the most of the situation, and even became friends.

The happy pubgoers were locked in with Oasis Tribute Band, Noasis. How many times do you think they played Wonderwall?

