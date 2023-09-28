Home / Video

Woman Seamlessly Switches Between 10 Accents in One Minute Video

By Margherita Cole on September 28, 2023

Most Americans have tried imitating an English or Australian accent at least once. While it's challenging for some people, there are others who are able to mimic accents with ease. Teona, better known as The Language Blondie on Instagram, has gone viral for her linguistic abilities. She recently shared a one-minute video in which she seamlessly switches between 10 different accents.

The clip begins with Teona, who is from Bulgaria, speaking in an American accent. She manages just a few words until someone off-camera announces the next prompt, “Greek.” Teona jumps into the new challenge without pause, and in a couple of seconds she is told to switch to Australian, then French, and so on. In the caption of the video, Teona explains that the monologue was completely improvised, but inspired by her excitement to be back at university.

People in the comments expressed their amazement at Teona's abilities. Some pointed out how certain accents were on point, while others missed the mark. “I'm an Italian, and yes, I talk like this,” one person wrote. “She did all of them perfectly, and especially nailed the Serbian and Turkish accents,” another said. Although there were people who commented that the Indian accent wasn't accurate, Teona received an overall positive reaction to the rapid-fire challenge.

Be sure to follow The Language Blondie on Instagram.

Teona, better known as The Language Blondie, mimics accents from various countries.

She sometimes helps her followers speak a couple of words in different languages.

She also pokes fun at how languages sound to people who don't understand them.

The Language Blondie: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Margherita Cole
