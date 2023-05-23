Listen to This English Accent Coach Do One Phrase in 20 Different Accents

You say tomato, I say tomato… Accents are fascinating. They can signal to others where you come from, what sort of education you've had, and they may even reflect a sense of commonality with the person with whom you are conversing. Accents can change over one's lifetime, and they can be changed with conscious effort too. Actors learn how to mimic the dialects of different regions—including sounds and slang—in order to bring authenticity to their characters. English actor and accent coach Sarah Valentine is an expert in teaching the tones which can inflect the English language. On her TikTok, she gives examples of simple phrases repeated in over 20 accents.

Valentine has been working in TV since the 1990s. She appears to have found success coaching other actors to speak in a variety of dialects. While much work with actors is done in one-on-one coaching, TikTok is a medium to educate the masses. Valentine's TikTok takes simple phrases submitted by commenters, such as “I'm hungry” or “the milk smells funny.” Valentine then repeats these simple words in accents including German, Dutch, and New York. She also highlights the ample variety of dialects within the UK, including Yorkshire, Scouse, Cockney, Geordie, Welsh, and Northern Irish.

“A region's geographic location…has a direct influence on the development of a local tongue,” Jmaes Lantolf, a linguistics professor at Penn State said in an article about the origin of accents. “Isolated areas, such as New Orleans, develop different dialects…Where there is no contact between regions, entire words, languages, and vernaculars can grow and evolve independently. Social standing and education also affect the vernacular of an individual person—and that extends to a particular area as well.” It is thought that accents have psycho-social purposes, allowing individuals to identify oneself and others as part of a group. Our mirror-neurons may facilitate this process through the creation of accents.

Everyone has an accent. A dialect coach like Valentine can help one learn to speak differently, for an acting job, for fun, or perhaps for professional aspiration. But all accents are worthy of pride. In fact, learning a second language as an adult is difficult for much the same reason it's tricky to change your accent. Watching Valentine change at the drop of a hat is all the more impressive.

English actor and accent coach Sarah Valentine makes fascinating TikToks demonstrating her impressive range of accents.

Her repertoire includes everything from German, Dutch, Australian, and New York to a variety of accents within the UK.

