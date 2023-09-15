Famous Artists Are Reimagined as Whimsical Cat Illustrations

Illustrator Nia Gould is proving that art history and cats might be the most “purrfect” combination. Her series of enamel pins merged famous artists with various cats, named with clever puns like Vincat van Gogh and Keith Hairball. But Gould's love of mixing and matching is not limited to accessories. She has also created an illustrated book of some of her favorite feline characters.

A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cat includes more than 20 influential artists reimagined as creative kitties. Gould's expressive style captures each historical figure's likeness in cat form and gives them new names, like Frida Catlo, Yayoi Catsama, Wassily Catdinsky, and Henry Catisse.

In addition to the captivating illustrated element of this book, there is also some fun reading to do. Each of Gould's charming characters is accompanied by a clever tongue-in-cheek biography so you can learn the stories behind their artwork. It makes an ideal gift for anyone who enjoys art history, cats, and humor.

Scroll down to see pages from inside the book

Have you ever wondered what Pablo Picasso would look like as a cat? This whimsical book will answer that question and other kitty queries!

A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cat

