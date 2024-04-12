Home / Store

Beloved Pop Culture Films Reimagined as Beautifully Gilded Playing Card Decks

By Sarah Currier on April 12, 2024

Picture Of Three Cards From Avengers Themed Deck Of Cards

The possibilities for a simple deck of cards are seemingly endless. Whether you decide to play a myriad of classic games with them or stack the cards into a tower, there's a reason for why they are so beloved by so many people. But after a while, like all things, the same old deck of cards can get boring. This is where theory11‘s luxury playing cards come in.

Since 2011, the company has been dedicated to making designer playing cards while working with independent artists. Their commitment to detail has clearly paid off, as each deck of cards is carefully designed, gilded, and packed full of stunning color to elevate the timeless classic into something altogether new. Each deck comes with 52 carefully crafted cards, as well as a slick box to complete the look.

If you or someone you know loves The Avengers, there's a pack filled with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and even Spider-Man (who is sometimes outside of the MCU) all make an appearance, adding superhero flair to ordinary face cards. Loki and Thanos even make appearances as Joker cards. Similarly, the Star Wars decks feature a whole cast of characters. Depending on the deck you choose, you can play with either the light side or the dark side. Whether you're a Luke Skywalker and Rey fan or want to be a little bad with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, there's a card pack for you. And if you're more of a James Bond afficionado, there's a glamorously gilded deck that'll make you feel like 007 himself.

Scroll down to see glimpses of these sleek, sophisticated card decks, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Theory11 has a number of sophisticated pop culture card decks inspired by beloved film franchises.

 

Avengers Red Edition Playing Cards

Picture Of Outside Of Avengers Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Outside Of Avengers Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Three Cards From Avengers Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Outside Of Avengers Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

 

Star Wars Playing Cards (Light Side or Dark Side)

Picture Of Outside Of Star Wars Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Card From Avengers Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Card From Avengers Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Outside Of Star Wars Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

 

James Bond 007 Playing Cards

Picture Of Outside Of James Bond Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Card From James Bond Themed Deck

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Back Of Card Of James Bond Themed Card

theory11 | $14.95

Picture Of Outside Of James Bond Themed Deck Of Cards

theory11 | $14.95

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

Designer Creates Gender and Race-Neutral Deck of Playing Cards

The Story Behind the Iconic ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ Paintings

Woman Playing Cards Wins “World’s Largest Photo Competition”

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Head-to-Toe Style for Creative People Who Love a Little Flair
Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Enhance Your Creativity and Spark Your Imagination With These Books
Stay Stylish With These Artistic Face Masks (Now ON SALE)
These “Fantastic Five” Artist Action Figures Celebrate Creative Superheroes of Art History
Add Creative Gifts to Your Romantic Plans for the Love of Your Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Keep Your Keys Cute and Stylish With These Iconic Keychains
Piece This Puzzle Together and Grow Your Own Visual Garden
This Beautiful Poster Will Put Your Knowledge of Jazz Music to the Test
Add a Bit of Sparkle to Your Paintings With This Metallic Watercolor Set
This Portable Painting Kit Has Everything You Need To Make Art On the Go
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarves To Stay Stylish During Winter

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.