Beloved Pop Culture Films Reimagined as Beautifully Gilded Playing Card Decks

The possibilities for a simple deck of cards are seemingly endless. Whether you decide to play a myriad of classic games with them or stack the cards into a tower, there's a reason for why they are so beloved by so many people. But after a while, like all things, the same old deck of cards can get boring. This is where theory11‘s luxury playing cards come in.

Since 2011, the company has been dedicated to making designer playing cards while working with independent artists. Their commitment to detail has clearly paid off, as each deck of cards is carefully designed, gilded, and packed full of stunning color to elevate the timeless classic into something altogether new. Each deck comes with 52 carefully crafted cards, as well as a slick box to complete the look.

If you or someone you know loves The Avengers, there's a pack filled with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and even Spider-Man (who is sometimes outside of the MCU) all make an appearance, adding superhero flair to ordinary face cards. Loki and Thanos even make appearances as Joker cards. Similarly, the Star Wars decks feature a whole cast of characters. Depending on the deck you choose, you can play with either the light side or the dark side. Whether you're a Luke Skywalker and Rey fan or want to be a little bad with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, there's a card pack for you. And if you're more of a James Bond afficionado, there's a glamorously gilded deck that'll make you feel like 007 himself.

Scroll down to see glimpses of these sleek, sophisticated card decks, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Theory11 has a number of sophisticated pop culture card decks inspired by beloved film franchises.

Avengers Red Edition Playing Cards

Star Wars Playing Cards (Light Side or Dark Side)

James Bond 007 Playing Cards

Related Articles :

Designer Creates Gender and Race-Neutral Deck of Playing Cards

The Story Behind the Iconic ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ Paintings

Woman Playing Cards Wins “World’s Largest Photo Competition”