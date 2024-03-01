Home / Store

Enhance Your Creativity and Spark Your Imagination With These Books

By Pinar Noorata on March 1, 2024

Books for Creativity

Being creative doesn’t always come easy. Sometimes, we can hit a wall and struggle to overcome creative block. Luckily, there are way to break through the proverbial wall and even enhance your creativity. One tried and true way of doing this is by picking up the right book. Luckily, My Modern Met Store carries several books to ignite your passion for the arts and boost your creativity.

Sometimes all it takes to pull yourself out of a creative rut is to dive in headfirst and actually produce something. This is why activity books and workbooks can be so exceptionally valuable. If you’re looking for ideas to get you drawing things that are both in and out of your comfort zone, 642 Things to Draw may be exactly what you’re looking for. With 304 pages of drawing prompts and space to actually draw, this book encourages artistic participation. You’re not just reading and looking at pictures. You are the one filling in the pages with your imagination.

Similarly, Archidoodle features half sketches of architecture, inviting you to complete them. For something more three-dimensional in the realm of architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models is a book with 14 step-by-step projects built into it. Another book that’s more than just a book is This Book is a Planetarium. This playful pop-up book contains six fully-functional gizmos: a portable planetarium, a string instrument, a spiralgraph, a decoder ring, a speaker, and a never-ending calendar. Play is as much a part of the creative process as relaxation. To make sure you’re zen enough to let your imagination run wild, there’s The Wildflower Workbook. This book features prompts for reflection, places for list-making, and whimsical activities that will replenish your soul.

Don't let creator's block keep you from your creative potential. Grab one of these books to break free!

 

642 Things to Draw by Chronicle Books

 

This Book is a Planetarium by Kelli Anderson

 

The Wildflower Workbook by Katie Daisy

The Wildflowers Workbook

Katie Daisy | $16.95

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models by Marc Hagan-Guirey

 

Archidoodle: An Architect's Activity Book by Steve Bowkett

Archi-Doodle book

Steve Bowkett | $19.95

 

Pinar

Pinar Noorata is the Managing Editor at My Modern Met. She is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her BA in Film and Media Studies from CUNY Hunter College and is an alumni of the Center for Arts Education’s Career Development Program in NYC. She has worked at major TV, film, and publishing companies as well as other independent media businesses. When she isn’t writing, editing, or creating videos herself, Pinar enjoys watching movies, reading, crafting, drawing, and volunteering at her local animal shelter.
