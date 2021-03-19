Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Home / Design / Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on March 19, 2021
Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store

Flowers are starting to bloom and the days are getting longer—that’s right, spring is here! The first day of the season is on March 20, and to celebrate, My Modern Met Store is having a 72-hour sale. From March 19 to March 21 11:59 PM PDT, use the code HELLOSPRING15 to save 15% on your entire order on everything in our shop. This includes our items on sale.

One of our best-selling products is Viviva Colorsheets—a revolutionary watercolor palette that’s as portable as your cell phone for easy painting on the go. Well, just in time for the warmer weather, the company has launched its Viviva Spring Colorsheets. This version features a whole new array of 16 vibrant colors, from floral reds to leafy greens to deep blues. The pack is available in two ways: a Single Set, which features one color booklet, or a Sketcher Set which has the booklet as well as a handy paintbrush.

Spring, while it’s certainly warmer, can still have its chilly moments, too. This makes the Vintage Shawl by Shovava a must-have addition in your closet. Not only is it large and cozy, but the bird wing illustration is a statement maker that will give your wardrobe the refresh it needs.

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. When you’re ready to check out, use HELLOSPRING15 to save 15% on your entire order until March 21.

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

 

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons

OTOTO | $16

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Levitating Planter

Flyte | $299

 

Embroidered Life: The Art of Sarah K. Benning Book

Embroidery Book

Sara Barnes | $24.95

 

Blossom Embroidery Kit

 

MAD Japanese Chrysanthemum Bag

Floral Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Frida Catlo Enamel Pin

Cat Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

 

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Mermaid Bookmark

 

Naranjas 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Naranjas Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

Peace & Love Earrings

 

Adjustable Three-Piece Crane Ring

Adjustable Crane Ring

Mary Lou | $107

 

Vincent van Gogh Kokeshi Doll

Vincent van Gogh Figure

Sketch.Inc | $47.50

 

Vintage Shawl

Bird Scarf

Shovava | $68

 

“Not All Who Wander Are Lost” Mug

Not All Who Wander Are Lost Coffee Mug

My Modern Met | $15.95

 

How to be a Wildflower Book

Creative Book

Katie Daisy | $19.95

 

“Poppies in a Vase” Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

“Book & Hero” Superhero Bookend

Superhero Bookend

Artori Design | $27.50

 

