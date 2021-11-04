25 Stylish Gifts for Artists That Are as Creative as They Are

You might not realize it now, but buying a gift for an artist is fun for you, too. Having a creatively-inclined person in your life means that you get to look for items that are likely more quirky and clever than your average gift. But how do you find them? You're just in luck! We’ve curated a special collection through My Modern Met Store, which was founded on bringing you the best creative products from makers around the world.

We’ve got gift ideas for artists to supplement their studio practice, learn about the field’s history, and grow their creative careers. Some of our picks include the revolutionary Viviva Colorsheets, a portable watercolor palette that's the size of a smartphone for easy art-on-the-go, as well as artist action figures like Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh. These five-inch vinyl toys have been immortalized by the company Today is Art Day, and they've made them educational by including, among other things, facts about the iconic artist featured on the box.

My Modern Met Store has many books that are helpful to creatives of all kinds. One of our favorites is the popular 642 Things to Draw, which is a twist on the average sketchbook that offers a bevy of drawing ideas. But if your gift recipient has the art part down and is trying to grow their e-commerce shop, they might benefit from books like Art Inc. Written by illustrator Lisa Congdon, it can help them achieve financial success through their work.

Check out our gift ideas for artists from My Modern Met Store, below.

The Kiss Candle

Modern Artists Sock Collection

Bob Ross Mug

Dot Wooden Kokeshi Doll

Artists and Their Cats Book

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Color Wheel Embroidery Sampler

Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

Viviva Original Colorsheets

642 Things to Draw Book

René Magritte Action Figure

‘No. 7, Adulthood' Socks

Chameleon Color & Blending System – Complementary Pastel Colors Set

Urban Gardening 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom

Keith Haring Tote Bag

‘Museum Collection: Great Masters' Page Flags Set

‘Sunflowers' Recycled Weekender

Yayoi Toesama' Socks

‘Basquicat' Enamel Pin

‘Eyes In The Garden' 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

‘The Great Wave' 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Frida Kahlo Keychain

‘Coffee Then Create' Mug

This article has been edited and updated.

