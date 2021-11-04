Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Stylish Gifts for Artists That Are as Creative as They Are

By Sara Barnes on November 3, 2021
Gifts For Artists

You might not realize it now, but buying a gift for an artist is fun for you, too. Having a creatively-inclined person in your life means that you get to look for items that are likely more quirky and clever than your average gift. But how do you find them? You're just in luck! We’ve curated a special collection through My Modern Met Store, which was founded on bringing you the best creative products from makers around the world.

We’ve got gift ideas for artists to supplement their studio practice, learn about the field’s history, and grow their creative careers. Some of our picks include the revolutionary Viviva Colorsheets, a portable watercolor palette that's the size of a smartphone for easy art-on-the-go, as well as artist action figures like Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh. These five-inch vinyl toys have been immortalized by the company Today is Art Day, and they've made them educational by including, among other things, facts about the iconic artist featured on the box.

My Modern Met Store has many books that are helpful to creatives of all kinds. One of our favorites is the popular 642 Things to Draw, which is a twist on the average sketchbook that offers a bevy of drawing ideas. But if your gift recipient has the art part down and is trying to grow their e-commerce shop, they might benefit from books like Art Inc. Written by illustrator Lisa Congdon, it can help them achieve financial success through their work.

Check out our gift ideas for artists from My Modern Met Store, below.

Need a gift for an artist? We've got you covered with our curated selection in My Modern Met Store.

 

The Kiss Candle

Gifts for Artists

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Modern Artists Sock Collection

Gifts for Artists

ChattyFeet | $39.95

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Dot Wooden Kokeshi Doll

Best Gifts for Artists

Sketch.Inc | $55.95

 

Artists and Their Cats Book

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Color Wheel Embroidery Sampler

 

Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

 

Viviva Original Colorsheets

 

642 Things to Draw Book

 

René Magritte Action Figure

 

‘No. 7, Adulthood' Socks

No. 7, Adulthood' Socks

Curator Socks | $14.25

 

Chameleon Color & Blending System – Complementary Pastel Colors Set

Chameleon Color & Blending System - Complementary Pastel Colors Set

Chameleon | $39.99

 

Urban Gardening 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Urban Gardening 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Eeboo | $21.99

 

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

Keith Haring Tote Bag

Keith Haring Tote Bag

Loqi | $14.95

 

‘Museum Collection: Great Masters' Page Flags Set

 

‘Sunflowers' Recycled Weekender

'Sunflowers' Recycled Weekender

Loqi | $39.95

 

Yayoi Toesama' Socks

'Yayoi Toesama' Socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

‘Basquicat' Enamel Pin

'Basquicat' Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

‘Eyes In The Garden' 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

'Eyes In The Garden' 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison | $13.99

 

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

 

‘The Great Wave' 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

'The Great Wave' 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Eurographics | $19.95

 

Frida Kahlo Keychain

Frida Kahlo Keychain

Sketch.Inc | $25.95

 

‘Coffee Then Create' Mug

'Coffee Then Create' Mug

My Modern Met | $16.95

 

This article has been edited and updated.

