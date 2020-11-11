Home / Art

10 Abstract Art Prints to Enhance Your Home’s Ambiance

By Jessica Stewart on November 11, 2020
Abstract Art Prints from Fine Art America

This post is sponsored by Fine Art America. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

When thinking about how to set the mood in your home, one of the most important elements is the art you choose to display. The right print can help create the perfect ambiance, whether you are looking for a calm, relaxing atmosphere or you simply need a space filled with positive energy. Abstract art makes a great focal point for any room and is sure to be a conversation starter. And if you aren't sure where to start, Fine Art America sells abstract art prints from thousands of artists.

Abstract art makes a great addition to any wall because it allows you to let your imagination run wild. Without overpowering the space, it's a spark that will give any room personality. Thanks to their vast collection of art—which is broken down into clear categories—it's easier than ever to find the perfect abstract art print on Fine Art America. From artistic photos to color field paintings, it's all there waiting to be delivered to your door.

It's also possible to personalize your art print by selecting between different sizes and framing options. You can even choose between eight different types of paper to give your artwork the perfect finish. From picture rag and somerset velvet to archival matte and photo paper, each option assures the highest quality and fade-resistant printing.

So if you're ready to select your next piece of art—or you're looking to gift a friend—check out some of our favorite abstract art prints from Fine Art America.

These abstract art prints can help set the tone of any room in your home.

 

Modern Abstract Art Print

JVess DSign | $22.35+

Colorful Abstract Art Print

Vesna Antic | $23.35+

Jane Davies Abstract Art Print

Jane Davies | $42.35+

Jacquie Gouveia Abstract Art Print

Jacquie Gouveia | $37.35+

Abstract Art Print by Sharon Cummings

Sharon Cummings | $23.35+

Abstract Art Print by Linda Woods

Linda Woods | $23.35+

Julie Niemela Abstract Art Print

Julie Niemela | $23.35+

Zen Art by Sharon Cummings

Sharon Cummings | $23.36+

Abstract Photo of a Sail

Bob Orsillo | $17.56+

Related Articles:

15 Famous Images That Make the Perfect Poster Art

15 Famous Paintings That You Can Bring Home as Canvas Art

10 Independent Female Artists Creating Stunning Framed Art Prints

15 Pieces of Inspirational Wall Art That Will Transport You to Another World

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Alex Trebek: Fans React To the Loss of the Legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ Host With Art
How Artists Are Expressing Hope After the 2020 Presidential Election
Artist Reimagines How Animated Disney Films Were “Actually Made”
30 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
15 Famous Paintings That You Can Bring Home as Canvas Art
Takashi Murakami Headlines Sotheby’s First-Ever Auction Dedicated To Contemporary Japanese Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

6 Things You Should Know About Takashi Murakami, the Legendary Japanese Artist
Amazing Art Created With Typewriters Have Hidden Messages Within Them
10 Independent Female Artists Creating Stunning Framed Art Prints
Bees Become Creative Collaborators by Helping Complete This Artist’s Embroideries
This Woman Is Doing a Daily ‘Getty Museum Challenge’ To Recreate Historical Paintings for a Year
Artist Paints Portraits of Black Women Using Real Hair To Show the Beauty of Natural Styles

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.