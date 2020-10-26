15 Famous Paintings That You Can Bring Home as Canvas Art

We've all walked around a museum and wished that we could take home some of the famous artwork to hang on our own walls. And while that may not be possible, getting a high quality canvas print of your favorite painting is a great alternative. Closer to the feel of the original painting, canvas art brings a touch of class to any environment.

Luckily, Fine Art America has a huge selection of canvas art. This includes work by contemporary artists as well as a vast archive of famous paintings to select from. By printing the artwork on canvas, its rich texture and depth comes to life. And best of all, it comes ready to hang for a quick and easy installation.

So what can you choose from? If you're a fan of Impressionism, you'll want to browse the wide selection by artists like Monet, Degas, and Renoir. If Post-Impressionism is your cup of tea, you may be interested in prints by Van Gogh, Gauguin, and Matisse. The selection is endless, so you can skip back in time to the magically creepy Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch or fast forward to one of Kandinsky's 20th century abstract masterpieces.

Bring the museum to your home with canvas prints of these famous paintings.

Waterlilies by Claude Monet

After the Bath, Woman Wiping Her Neck by Edgar Degas

The Kiss by Gustav Klimt

The Two Fridas by Frida Kahlo

Wheat Field with Cypresses by Vincent Van Gogh

The Dessert: Harmony in Red by Henri Matisse

The Sleeping Gypsy by Henri Rousseau

The Milkmaid by Jan Vermeer

The Luncheon of the Boating Party by Pierre Auguste Renoir

Place du Theatre Francais, Afternoon Sun in Winter by Camille Pissarro

American Gothic by Grant Wood

Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch

The Basket of Apples by Paul Cézanne

A Bar at the Folies-Bergère by Edouard Manet

Yellow-Red-Blue by Wassily Kandinsky

