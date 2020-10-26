Home / Art

15 Famous Paintings That You Can Bring Home as Canvas Art

By Jessica Stewart on October 26, 2020
Canvas Prints of Famous Paintings

This post is sponsored by Fine Art America. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

We've all walked around a museum and wished that we could take home some of the famous artwork to hang on our own walls. And while that may not be possible, getting a high quality canvas print of your favorite painting is a great alternative. Closer to the feel of the original painting, canvas art brings a touch of class to any environment.

Luckily, Fine Art America has a huge selection of canvas art. This includes work by contemporary artists as well as a vast archive of famous paintings to select from. By printing the artwork on canvas, its rich texture and depth comes to life. And best of all, it comes ready to hang for a quick and easy installation.

So what can you choose from? If you're a fan of Impressionism, you'll want to browse the wide selection by artists like Monet, Degas, and Renoir. If Post-Impressionism is your cup of tea, you may be interested in prints by Van Gogh, Gauguin, and Matisse. The selection is endless, so you can skip back in time to the magically creepy Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch or fast forward to one of Kandinsky's 20th century abstract masterpieces.

Bring the museum to your home with canvas prints of these famous paintings.

 

Waterlilies by Claude Monet

Claude Monet Waterlilies Canvas Print

Claude Monet | $47.04+

 

After the Bath, Woman Wiping Her Neck by Edgar Degas

Edgar Degas Canvas Print

Edgar Degas | $42.04+

 

The Kiss by Gustav Klimt

Gustav Klimt The Kiss Canvas Print

Gustav Klimt | $42.04+

 

The Two Fridas by Frida Kahlo

 

Wheat Field with Cypresses by Vincent Van Gogh

 

The Dessert: Harmony in Red by Henri Matisse

The Red Room by Henri Matisse Canvas Print

Henri Matisse | $42.04+

 

The Sleeping Gypsy by Henri Rousseau

 

The Milkmaid by Jan Vermeer

Vermeer Canvas Print

Jan Vermeer | $47.04+

 

The Luncheon of the Boating Party by Pierre Auguste Renoir

 

Place du Theatre Francais, Afternoon Sun in Winter by Camille Pissarro

 

American Gothic by Grant Wood

American Gothic Canvas Print

Grant Wood | $41.04+

 

Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch

 

The Basket of Apples by Paul Cézanne

Basket of Apples by Paul Cezanne Canvas Print

Paul Cézanne | $42.04+

 

A Bar at the Folies-Bergère by Edouard Manet

Bar at the Folies Bergere Manet Canvas Print

Edouard Manet | $43.04+

 

Yellow-Red-Blue by Wassily Kandinsky

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
