3 Inspiring Online Art Classes To Spark Creativity as You Learn New Skills

By Livia Pereira on August 19, 2025

To many, the month of August signals the end of a carefree summer and the transition back into the academic school year. If you’re not ready to get back in the classroom again, though, why not ease into learning with fun and inspiring online art lessons? My Modern Met Academy offers a whole host of top-rated courses from top-notch artists that can help you get into the right mindset. Read on to learn more about some of our newest offerings.

Take a piece of summer living home with you in Victoria Beyer’s Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers. Beyer has a background in botanical art, working primarily through watercolor. In her course, you’ll work with live flowers to learn about the basics of botanical observation and dissection. These technical lessons, combined with Beyer’s expert tips and tricks for working in watercolor, will yield an elegant botanical illustration that may rival those of the Old Masters.

If you’re interested in a drier medium, why not try Colored Pencil for Beginners, taught by Matheus Macedo? Macedo is an award-winning pencil artist specializing in hyperrealism. In this course, he teaches the foundations of working in colored pencil, showcasing techniques like building color gradients, creating contrast through shadows and highlights, and even foolproof methods for transferring reference images for projects. After working through numerous exercises with Macedo’s guidance, you’ll be creating realistic colored pencil art in no time.

For our more adventurous learners, renowned street artist Alice Pasquini teaches a course titled Introduction to Stencil Art. Learn how to source and create stencils—a versatile and underrated art tool—in this online class. Pasquini also guides you through the process of using your unique stencil in fun and exciting ways, and, as a bonus, she gives a wonderful introduction to the history of stencil art.

As we gear up for back-to-school season, get into the swing of things with one of My Modern Met Academy’s amazing online art classes. Let our quality courses spark your creativity and love for learning, so that when the time comes to start another school year, you’re ready hit the ground running. Whether it’s a painting class, drawing lessons, or experimenting with a new and underrated medium, My Modern Met Academy’s online, on-demand courses are here to help you be (and feel) your best self.

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
