Three Inspiring Online Art Classes You Can Do Outdoors

By Livia Pereira on July 15, 2025

Paint en plein air like the Impressionists

What did big shot Impressionists like Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Alfred Sisley and Pierre-Auguste Renoir have in common? They were all huge advocates for painting en plein air, or outdoors. Many of these artists’ most famous and emotive works were painted outside, in the elements. While working in a studio certainly has its benefits for productivity, there’s something to be said about creating art outdoors in nature.

If you’re interested in exploring the painting practice that has been championed by the Impressionists, My Modern Met Academy has an amazing selection of online, on-demand art courses that can help you get started. Get inspired to try something new with one of our highly rated, online and on-demand art classes. Once you purchase a course with us, you’ll be able to work along our talented instructors as they share their knowledge and skills. You’ll also have access to all of its lessons as long as you have Internet access and an account still registered with us. Take your learning outdoors for a change, and unleash your inner artist with nature as your studio.

No matter your area of interest, painting outdoors is a relaxing, eye-opening experience that everyone should try at least once. Read on for our top three online art classes you can do outdoors.

Ever try painting en plein air like the Impressionists?

Paint en plein air like the Impressionists

 

Learn how to capture the fleeting beauty of dappled sunlight in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

Nothing says en plein air quite like Megan Elizabeth’s course, Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics. Learn to capture the beauty of light dancing across the surface in this paint-along course. Supplement Megan Elizabeth’s lessons with your outdoor surroundings to observe this natural phenomenon, and learn exclusive tips and tricks for color mixing, compositional arrangement, and brush techniques to create elegant and awe-inspiring works of art.

Paint en plein air like the Impressionists

 

Pick and illustrate flowers from your garden in amazing botanical detail with Victoria Beyer's Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers.

If you prefer a project where nature is more involved in the final outcome, try Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers, taught by Victoria Beyer. Learn the basics of botanical observation with live flowers that can be sourced from a florist or your own backyard. Build your watercolor skills and come away from this course with a detailed and sophisticated botanical illustration.

Paint en plein air like the Impressionists

 

Or, use your natural surroundings to work with Dimitra Milan on how to create harmony between the abstract and the figurative in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Dimitra Milan’s course, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting, offers a happy medium between abstract and figurative art that is only strengthened by using the outdoors as a studio. Milan teaches students how to layer compositions and materials to create vibrant, expressive works of art that is simultaneously ethereal and grounded in the real. Come away from this course with expressionist skills and a compelling new work!

Paint en plein air like the Impressionists

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Livia Pereira
