Take Your Colored Pencil Drawings to the Next Level With This New Online Class

By Livia Pereira on April 1, 2025

Colored Pencil for Beginners Academy Course

Colored pencils are an extremely popular art material used in a variety of settings, be it in an elementary school art class or in professional architectural and interior design contexts. They can also be used to render incredibly realistic subjects, but this application tends to be a hidden gem when it comes to colored pencils.

If you want to take your colored pencil drawings to the next level and make them come to life, My Modern Met Academy is proud to present our newest online class, Colored Pencil for Beginners. The hour-long course is taught by Matheus Macedo, a skilled realistic drawing artist and the 2022 winner of the American Art Awards. His years of artistic experience has now led Macedo to dedicate his time to teaching others how to render near-lifelike portraits and compositions in pencil.

Designed to be accessible for all art levels, Colored Pencil for Beginners takes a guided, step-by-step approach to create a strong foundation for pencil drawing with colors. Macedo structures the course into three exercises, each one supported by different techniques that will be useful beyond creating colored pencil drawings and give you the confidence to create independently.

In the first exercise, Macedo walks through blending colors to create a smooth gradient. This is a crucial base for realistic drawing that can elevate any composition. Macedo will share his tips and tricks for a seamless blend, including best practices with the materials you have with you. Next, learn how to apply colored pencil blending to shading a three-dimensional object. Using a reference image of a sphere, Macedo breaks down the object’s shape and interactions with surfaces and light. Afterwards, you will also learn different ways to create highlights using a variety of materials and techniques, from erasing to using white pencils and even pens for an intense effect.

The final exercise is to draw an apple in colored pencil. Macedo demonstrates how to use the grid transfer technique to translate a reference image to paper, which can be used for virtually any other medium or artistic endeavor. He also touches on how to select the best colors and combinations for a more realistic rendering of the reference. Using all the techniques and tricks he teaches over the course of the class, you will end with a realistic colored pencil drawing of an apple, and a strong foundation in how to mimic reality.

If you’re interested in making your drawings more realistic or even just learning the basics of drawing, Colored Pencil for Beginners is the perfect online class for you. Take the lessons at your own pace, come back to them whenever you feel like it, and enjoy learning how to draw realistic colored pencil drawings from the comfort of your own home. From now until April 14, 2025, you’ll get 10% off the class’s regular price of $34.95 with the code COLOREDPENCIL10. This pre-enrollment gives you full and immediate access to the whole online class when it launches on April 15, 2025.

(Please note that this pre-order with the code gets you a 10% discount, but the class itself launches on April 15, 2025.)

Ready to take your drawings to the next level? Take the new online course Colored Pencil for Beginners taught by Matheus Macedo, and learn from a premier realistic drawing artist.

A 2022 winner of the American Art Awards for his work, Macedo has dedicated his career to teaching others how to achieve a realistic look in their own pencil drawings.

Colored Pencil for Beginners Academy Course

In this course, the artist will guide you through three different exercises, step by step. His explanations for the why behind each tip and trick allows you to apply the lessons you learn for future artistic endeavors.

Colored Pencil for Beginners Academy Course

Learn foundational techniques and skills, like creating seamless color blends, three-dimensional shading tricks, grid transfers for reference images, and more.

Colored Pencil for Beginners Academy Course

The online course is on pre-sale with a 10% discount only until April 14, 2025. Once the class goes live, you'll have immediate access to all the lessons, and can revisit them however often you wish.

Colored Pencil for Beginners Academy Course

