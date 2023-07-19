Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

5 Abstract Painting Tips From a Professional Artist

By Jessica Stewart on July 19, 2023
Abstract Paintings by Megan Elizabeth

Creating abstract artwork can be a freeing and liberating process. But, for many, it can be difficult to let go of the desire to paint a specifically recognizable “thing” or “object.” If you are looking for more clarity on how to paint abstractly, Megan Elizabeth is happy to help. The Maryland-based artist is known for her stunning abstract acrylic paintings that focus on capturing movement and light.

In her online course, Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics, she guides us through the process of creating two abstract paintings. As we paint along beside her, she reveals some of her tips and tricks for settling into the process and for embracing creative experimentation.

You'll not only end up with two beautiful canvases, but you'll also learn how to break down and translate a familiar object or a particular feeling into something abstract on the canvas. If you are still hesitant to begin, read on to get five tips from her course on how to paint abstractly. And then take the time to enroll in her course to get all the tools you need to feel confident when creating your own abstract art. The class is available on-demand, and you can watch as many times as you'd like, making it a lasting resource for artists of all skill levels.

Abstract Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Here are five tips from a successful artist on how to paint abstract art.

 

Know when to stop

Taking a break and stepping back is important. Megan suggests working on several pieces simultaneously, so you can curb your instinct to overwork your canvases and instead move between several different artworks. And if you find yourself being overly critical of a certain piece, step away and come back to it another day. Sometimes a pause can bring a fresh perspective.

 

A dry brush is your friend

There is a tendency to think that you need more paint to make your work complete, and that’s almost never the case. Using a dry brush technique will allow you to keep working and shifting things in your piece while avoiding unnecessary layers of paint.

 

Abstract Paintings by Megan Elizabeth

 

Embrace experimentation

When you aren’t painting a specific subject, it’s important to remember that the experimentation happening is the painting. And the creative process is part of the outcome, and if you can take the viewer on that journey with you, that’s the whole point.

 

Don’t look for outside validation

When working in an abstract style, you might question yourself. How do you know when the piece is finished? How do you know if it’s any good? It’s easy to get caught up in what others think of your art and seek out validation from friends or through social media. Embrace your own feelings about your work, share it if you’d like, and then try not to get too caught up in what others say. Whether it attracts a lot of compliments or not, there’s always something else to paint.

 

Tips for Creating Abstract Art

 

Let go

During the creative process, try to get in the zone. Don’t worry about mistakes as much as letting your natural instincts take over. You can always go back later if you really feel that there’s something you want to change. But in the end, it’s almost irrelevant what the piece looks like if you, as the artist, felt fulfilled while creating it.

 

Learn more about how to create abstract art in this fun online painting class with Megan Elizabeth.

Megan Elizabeth: Website | Instagram
My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

All images via Megan Elizabeth.

Related Articles:

5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint

10 Tips and Tricks for Using Colored Ink to Create Stunning Illustrations

Expert Tips and Tricks on How to Create the Perfect Hand-Lettered Invitation

This Is One of the Best Online Classes To Learn Abstract Painting, According to Students

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Tips and Tricks for Using Colored Ink to Create Stunning Illustrations
Expert Tips and Tricks on How to Create the Perfect Hand-Lettered Invitation
Celebrate the 4th of July With 15% Off Creative Classes on My Modern Met Academy
Skilled Embroidery Artist Documents Her Travels With a Needle and Thread
Learn How to Draw Your Favorite People in This Beginner-Friendly Online Class
Give Dad the Gift of Creativity When You Shop My Modern Met Academy’s Father’s Day Sale

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vibrant Paintings of Different Animals Living Harmoniously Together on Varied Landscapes
Learn How To Turn Summer Flowers Into Pressed Art in This Online Class
Save 15% On All Online Art Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Memorial Day Sale
This Is One of the Best Online Classes To Learn Abstract Painting, According to Students
See Why People Are Loving This Online Class That Will Teach You How to Draw Architecture
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.