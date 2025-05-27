Home / Classes / Academy

Preserve Your Memories (And Make New Ones!) With These Fun and Inspiring Online Embroidery Classes

By Livia Pereira on May 27, 2025

Preserve your memories with these online embroidery classes

Sometimes, our traditional methods of preserving memories just aren’t enough. Sure, photos and videos are great ways to record trips, special occasions, and milestones, but there is something to be said for the fleeting moments sensed beyond sight and sound that remind you of a fond memory. Touch, in this way, is a seriously underrated and underutilized method of enhancing how people preserve their memories.

One of the most accessible and long-running ways of embedding this texture into your memory records is through embroidery. My Modern Met Academy offers two excellent online classes that specialize in this valuable and precious art, Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, and Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories. Each course focuses on rendering different subjects using different techniques, meaning that there’s a class for everyone.

Learn how to use printed fabrics to up your embroidery game in Floor Giebels’ Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics. Giebels has embroidered since 2016, and says that the craft allows her to interact with the textures around her differently. In her course, Giebels guides students through selecting and printing images onto a piece of fabric, and then embroidering different parts of the composition to add surface interest and texture.

Students will learn different embroidery techniques, including a thread layering approach that is Giebels’ signature. In so doing, students will create a sense of movement and add depth to their compositions, making the image come to life. By the end of the course, you will come away with two embroidered works and an expanded creative toolkit.

Our other amazing embroidery course, Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, is taught by Maria Zamyatina. In this online class, students will bridge embroidery with watercolor painting to create vibrant and textural renditions of beautiful locations they have been to (or wish to visit). Zamyatina shows you how to sketch out your composition for the most visually stirking effect (either en plein air or from a reference photo), and then transfer the image to an embroidery hoop.

From there, students will freestyle their embroidery masterpiece, learning Zamyatina’s tips and tricks for working with watercolor paint and thread at the same time. Since this embroidery process is more free-flowing, Mixed Media Thread Painting is better-suited to students who have some prior experience with needlework. Zamyatina is an encouraging teacher, who will divulge a variety of embroidery techniques and even explain how to work with other kinds of paint and threads beyond those expressly used in her course lessons.

If you’ve been looking for a way to preserve your memories beyond an exclusively visual way, try your hand at embroidery to enhance the sensory experience of them. Whether it’s layering printed fabric with numerous threads or adding watercolor and differently textured fibers to a freestyle embroidery work, My Modern Met Academy’s online art courses can help you bring your memories to life. The best part is that these classes are on-demand, meaning you can learn at your own pace, and revisit lessons if need be. If you’re ready to take your memories to the next level, join our learning community with these inspiring and fun classes.

Bring your memories to life by embroidering them, with online art classes presented by My Modern Met Academy.

Preserve your memories with these online embroidery classes

In Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, taught by Floor Giebels, use thread on printed fabric to add texture and dimension to your memories.

Preserve your memories with these online embroidery classes

Or, if you're interested in using more than one artistic medium simultaneously, try Maria Zamyatina's Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories. 

Preserve your memories with these online embroidery classes

This freestyle embroidery class lets you record your souvenirs in vibrant colors and different thread textures. It's the perfect way to build a deeper sensory connection to a memory, and a fun hobby to explore!

Preserve your memories with these online embroidery classes

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram 

Related Articles:

With These 6 Expert Embroidery Tips You’ll Be Stitching in No Time

Learn a Unique Way To Remember Your Travels in This Online Embroidery Class

Embroidery Artist Puts a Twist on Her Hoop Art by Stitching Fabric Photographs

Embroidery Artist’s New Book Shines Light on the Art of Slow Stitching [Interview]

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Love Flowers? These 3 Online Classes Help You Turn Them Into Beautiful Art
Artist Shares Secrets To Creating Vibrant and Realistic Botanical Paintings of Flowers [Interview]
Learn How To Create Vibrant Botanical Watercolor Illustrations With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Course
Give the Gift of Creativity This Mother’s Day With My Modern Met Academy Online Art Courses
April Showers Keeping You In? Try These Inspiring Classes From the Comfort of Your Home
Become a Pro at This Underrated Art Medium With These Online Art Classes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Want To Start Drawing With Colored Pencils? This Beginner’s Guide Makes It Easy
Take Your Colored Pencil Drawings to the Next Level With This New Online Class
Learn How To Create Artist’s Beautiful Paintings of Life’s Fleeting Moments
Give One of These Fun and Inspiring Online Art Classes a Try
Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses
Learn 3 Essential Crochet Tips In This Class for Beginners

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.