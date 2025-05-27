Preserve Your Memories (And Make New Ones!) With These Fun and Inspiring Online Embroidery Classes

Sometimes, our traditional methods of preserving memories just aren’t enough. Sure, photos and videos are great ways to record trips, special occasions, and milestones, but there is something to be said for the fleeting moments sensed beyond sight and sound that remind you of a fond memory. Touch, in this way, is a seriously underrated and underutilized method of enhancing how people preserve their memories.

One of the most accessible and long-running ways of embedding this texture into your memory records is through embroidery. My Modern Met Academy offers two excellent online classes that specialize in this valuable and precious art, Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, and Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories. Each course focuses on rendering different subjects using different techniques, meaning that there’s a class for everyone.

Learn how to use printed fabrics to up your embroidery game in Floor Giebels’ Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics. Giebels has embroidered since 2016, and says that the craft allows her to interact with the textures around her differently. In her course, Giebels guides students through selecting and printing images onto a piece of fabric, and then embroidering different parts of the composition to add surface interest and texture.

Students will learn different embroidery techniques, including a thread layering approach that is Giebels’ signature. In so doing, students will create a sense of movement and add depth to their compositions, making the image come to life. By the end of the course, you will come away with two embroidered works and an expanded creative toolkit.

Our other amazing embroidery course, Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, is taught by Maria Zamyatina. In this online class, students will bridge embroidery with watercolor painting to create vibrant and textural renditions of beautiful locations they have been to (or wish to visit). Zamyatina shows you how to sketch out your composition for the most visually stirking effect (either en plein air or from a reference photo), and then transfer the image to an embroidery hoop.

From there, students will freestyle their embroidery masterpiece, learning Zamyatina’s tips and tricks for working with watercolor paint and thread at the same time. Since this embroidery process is more free-flowing, Mixed Media Thread Painting is better-suited to students who have some prior experience with needlework. Zamyatina is an encouraging teacher, who will divulge a variety of embroidery techniques and even explain how to work with other kinds of paint and threads beyond those expressly used in her course lessons.

If you’ve been looking for a way to preserve your memories beyond an exclusively visual way, try your hand at embroidery to enhance the sensory experience of them. Whether it’s layering printed fabric with numerous threads or adding watercolor and differently textured fibers to a freestyle embroidery work, My Modern Met Academy’s online art courses can help you bring your memories to life. The best part is that these classes are on-demand, meaning you can learn at your own pace, and revisit lessons if need be. If you’re ready to take your memories to the next level, join our learning community with these inspiring and fun classes.

