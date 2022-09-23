Home / Photography

People Are Snapping “Accidental Renaissance” Photos That Look Like Paintings From Art History

By Sara Barnes on September 23, 2022

Photos can be deceiving. Sometimes, an image will look like it’s been taken in a completely different era—despite being shot with an iPhone. And like most things in life, there’s a subreddit for this aesthetic. Today’s photos on yesterday’s canvas, aka r/AccidentalRenaissance, showcases images that “inadvertently resemble well-composed Renaissance style art.”

According to the community guidelines, any photo recalling art movements between the 14th and 19th centuries is welcome. This includes Baroque, Neoclassicism, Romanticism, Dutch Golden Age, and beyond. Take a quick scroll in the subreddit and you'll see that Redditors understand the assignment; they share photos that could easily be mistaken for a painting in art history.

Some of the most convincing entries are pictures in which people unknowingly pose like dramatic subjects from centuries-old paintings. One of the most popular examples is a woman sitting by the window on a Lviv-bound train. Buoyed by a bulky garment (likely a coat), she has her head in her hand as she gazes downward. The positioning of her body reads as a Fibonacci sequence; this makes it not only aesthetically pleasing, but it recalls some of the greatest Renaissance art like the Mona Lisa or the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo.

Scroll down for more of Today’s photos on yesterday’s canvas, and then visit the subreddit to share your own.

Photos can be deceiving. Sometimes, an image will look like it’s been taken in a completely different era—despite being shot with an iPhone.

There's a subreddit for that.

Called Today’s photos on yesterday’s canvas, aka r/AccidentalRenaissance, it showcases images that “inadvertently resemble well-composed Renaissance style art.”

According to the community guidelines, any photo recalling art movements between the 14th and 19th centuries is welcome.

Redditors clearly understand the assignment and are sharing photos that could easily be mistaken for a painting in art history.

Today's photos on yesterday's canvas: Reddit
h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

Related Articles:

This Designer Is Turning People’s Reddit Pic Posts Into Movie Posters

Redditors Reimagine Photo of a Flexible Cat in Hilarious Photoshop Battle

People Around the World Are Sharing Their Grocery Haul and How Much They Paid For It

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photography Lover Spends Four Years Illustrating 1,000 35mm Film Boxes
AI Portraits Imagine How Celebrities Would Look If They Were Still Alive Today
Photo Restorer Colorizes 19th Century Portraits To Bring the Past To Vivid Life
Adventurous Couple Travels the World With Their Three Cats
Astrophotographer Captures a Glimpse of the ISS Crossing the Sun From His Backyard
Astrophotographer Spends Over 100 Hours Capturing Dazzling “Eye of God”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Fuses the Different Colors of the Sky Into Vibrant Stained Glass-Style Collages
Photographer Uses Drone To Wrap Historic Tower in Light
Photographer Creates Mesmerizing Flight Trails of Winged Creatures as a Meditation on Time
Ultra High-Speed Photography Captures Hidden Human Figures in Moving Water
Unique Pet Portraits Place Puppies Next to Their Adult Selves in One Seamless Photo
Getty Gives Public Access To 30,000 Images of Black History and Culture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]