12-Foot-Wide Mattress Is Large Enough To Fit the Whole Family and Then Some

Sleep is a foundation for good health. Getting a good night's rest, however, can be a challenge—even on the best days. But the midnights of being woken up by your night-owl partner or the early morning kicks in the face by your restless toddler might just be behind you. The Ace Collection knows that one size of mattress does not fit all; some people simply need more room than even a California king can offer. That's why the company has “larger than life” custom mattress sizes to fit everyone’s sleeping needs.

There is one mattress, in particular, that is making moms and dads go gaga: the family-size mattress. At 144-inches wide by 80-inches long, it is almost twice as big as a traditional king-size mattress. Plus, it's cozy and boasts two inches of density foam atop the mattress and is covered in bamboo fabric. Continue to customize your dream bed by selecting a base, headboard, and bedding for the complete package.

The Ace Collection Family Size bed is big enough to fit parents, kids, and even pets with so much more room to spare. Netflix binge? Game night? Storytime? They all just got a lot more comfortable. Sweet Dreams!

The Ace Collection offers “larger than life” custom mattress sizes to fit everyone’s sleeping needs.

All images via The Ace Collection.

