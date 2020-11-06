Home / Design / Furniture

Ingenious Bed Frame Has a Place for Cats to Play While Their Humans Rest

By Sara Barnes on November 6, 2020
Human Bed With Places For Cats to Play Below

It’s not often that humans and their cats have furniture that is designed for both of them. A kitty might claim a spot as “theirs” on the couch or the bed, or their person will have to pay a lot for cat-centric furnishings that leave much to be desired, design-wise. But luckily, the creatives behind the Colombian brand CatLife are changing that with their clever Gatrimonial bed.

At first glance, it looks like a conventional wooden bed frame with a few decorative holes cut into its base. Once the mattress is removed, however, the genius of the design is revealed; the interior of the bed frame has an “internal labyrinth” complete with a maze and multiple holes for a cat to enter from one side and exit out the other.

The design is intended to create a calming space for both humans and felines. “With our bed, our cat clients don’t feel invaded in their territory, nor do they have to run looking for a safe space to hide,” the CatLife designers explain. “Under this bed, they find a quiet place, full of calm and security, and best of all, it still has the same functionality for the owner! You will continue to rest as you normally would, but now, you provide a unique den to your cat.”

The Gatrimonial bed is now available for purchase on the CatLife website.

At first glance, the bed looks like a conventional wooden frame.

Bed for Humans and Cats

But once the mattress is removed, the ingenious design is revealed; there is a place for cats to play or lounge.

Human Bed With Places For Cats to Play BelowWooden Cat FurnitureHuman Bed With Places For Cats to Play BelowCatLife: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Bored Panda]

All images via CatLife.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

