Architects Design Spiraling Glass Home Overlooking China’s Paddy Fields

This contemporary home concept, designed by Adriano Design and visualized by Truetopia, provides dramatic views of the surrounding rice paddy fields from far above the landscape. Fittingly title House on the Rice Paddy, this conceptual design imagines a mostly transparent home that frames views of the rice paddy fields and lagoons of Xianggong, China.

The design studio explains that their project was highly motivated by new advancements in vertical circulation, specifically elevators. “Until now the main limit was the system of overcoming altitude through staircases, which has always represented a significant barrier in architecture,” says Adriano Design. “A new generation of elevators could be the solution that opens up semi-explored opportunities for architects.”

To help imagine what a new generation in home elevators might look like, the elevator in this house design includes large laminated panels combined with bamboo cladding. This combination serves to preserve the views of the rice paddy fields and to conceptually relate to the local context. The designers also hoped the traditional material and site would connect the contemporary proposal with local tradition and culture.

Each stop on the elevator leads to a new perspective to be. The glass volumes in House on the Rice Paddy spiral around the vertical core to each face a new direction, though they are united by their floor-to-ceiling glazing. The interiors are also united in a continuous color scheme as they are all finished in concrete and bamboo, providing a beautiful combination of cool and warm color palettes.

Keep scrolling to find more dramatic visualization of the whimsical House on the Rice Paddy.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adriano Design.