Home / Art

African Artists Explore Universal Themes of Human Struggles at ART X Lagos 2025

By Sara Barnes on November 12, 2025
Artwork by Richard Atugonza and Charlene Komuntale

Artwork by Richard Atugonza (left) and Charlene Komuntale (right)

Artwork can leave itself open to more questions than answers. And for many creators, that’s the point. They leave us to consider the concepts and themes raised in their work, allowing us to bring our thoughts and experiences into what we’re seeing. It’s a mental collaboration that combines the worlds of artist and viewer.

Two Ugandan artists invite us to contemplate each of their works and reflect on the themes and questions their pieces inevitably raise. Richard Atugonza and Charlene Komuntale were the exhibiting artists at Afriart Gallery at ART X Lagos 2025, which ran from November 6 to November 9, 2025, at the Federal Palace in Lagos, Nigeria.

Atugonza and Komuntale each create artwork that looks different from the other’s, but they converge in the themes and ideas they explore. They examine our inner and outer worlds and how we navigate and make compromises between them. Their works reflect on finding meaning through societal structures: labor, beauty, and identity.

For Atugonza, that means reconsidering the concept of “working out.” While the term refers to physical exercise, often in a gym, here, he has thought about it more broadly. “Working out” transcends the gym and envelops overall endurance, commitment, and perseverance—the building blocks of living.

Atugonza employs another symbol of the gym, however, and uses dumbbells as a metaphor for the emotional burdens we carry, which affect how we deal with life’s challenges. The sculptures feature figures in repose with contemplative body language. As they reflect, the weight—perhaps once an unbearable load—becomes easier as they are strong enough to hold it.

Komuntale displayed pieces from her ongoing body of work titled Threads at ART X Lagos 2025. The series focuses on beauty, namely how it is constructed, inherited, and ultimately internalized. Using beading, thread, and corsets, Komuntale looks at the tensions that arise from dueling ideas: freedom and control, adornment and labor, exposure and restraint.

Threads features multiple objects, including open books with beading stitched on the pages and certain phrases underlined in thread. But her decorated corsets prove her most compelling pieces, ripe with symbolism. Historically, corsets were a means of restricting women’s bodies and sculpting them into an idealized form. Now, if they are worn, it’s (mostly) by choice and a form of self-expression. This duality strikes at the heart of Komuntale’s work. She has torn off the outer fabric of the corset with beading underneath and painted portraits of women pulling at the corset itself. The act represents how beauty is a balance of tensions: self-expression and construction shaped by our societal structures.

Through both of the artists’ works, there is much to consider; we’re all part of society, after all, but despite these ideas and feelings being universal, everyone experiences the world differently. The contemplative nature of these pieces allows us to both appreciate Atugonza and Komuntale’s artistry while offering a place for ourselves within it.

Scroll down to take a look at the work that Atugonza and Komuntale showed at Afriart Gallery at ART X Lagos 2025.

Richard Atugonza and Charlene Komuntale were the exhibiting artists at Afriart Gallery at ART X Lagos 2025, which ran from November 6 to November 9, 2025, at the Federal Palace in Lagos, Nigeria.

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “One for the Road,” 2025. Charcoal, Resin and Sawdust, 23×19.5x34cm, ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist
(Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Atugonza’s work reconsiders the concept of “working out.”

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “One for the Road,” 2025. Charcoal, Resin and Sawdust, 23×19.5x34cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Market Day,” 2025. Charcoal, Resin, Sawdust, wood, 25x24x26cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Market Day,” (detail) 2025. Charcoal, Resin, Sawdust, wood, 25x24x26cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Market Day,” (detail) 2025. Charcoal, Resin, Sawdust, wood, 25x24x26cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

While the term refers to physical exercise, often at a gym, here, he has thought about it more broadly.

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Owe Kiggalli,” 2025. Charcoal, Resin, Wood, Net, 21x18x21cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Owe Kiggalli,” (detail) 2025. Charcoal, Resin, Wood, Net, 21x18x21cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

“Working out” transcends the gym and envelops overall endurance, commitment, and perseverance—the building blocks of living.

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Sessions,” 2025, Charcoal, Resin, Sawdust, 20x17x33.5cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Sessions,” (detail) 2025, Charcoal, Resin, Sawdust, 20x17x33.5cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Artwork by Richard Atugonza

Richard Atugonza, “Sessions,” 2025, Charcoal, Resin, Sawdust, 20x17x33.5cm ©Richard Atugonza, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel and James Wasswa)

Komuntale displayed pieces from her ongoing body of work titled Threads.

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “Threads of Eden,” 2025. Digital Print on Fabric, Beads, Threads, Yarn, Satin, Tulle and Mesh, measuring tape, 106x53cm ©Charlene Komuntale, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist Photos by Ekolu Emmanuel

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “Threads of Eden,” (detail) 2025. Digital Print on Fabric, Beads, Threads, Yarn, Satin, Tulle and Mesh, measuring tape, 106x53cm ©Charlene Komuntale, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist Photos by Ekolu Emmanuel

The series focuses on beauty, namely how it is constructed, inherited, and ultimately internalized.

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “Threads among Flames,” 2025. Digital Print on Fabric, Beads, Threads, Satin and Mesh, Yarn, Organza, 110x85cm ©Charlene Komuntale, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel)

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “Threads among Flames,” (detail) 2025. Digital Print on Fabric, Beads, Threads, Satin and Mesh, Yarn, Organza, 110x85cm ©Charlene Komuntale, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel)

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “Threads among Flames,” (detail) 2025. Digital Print on Fabric, Beads, Threads, Satin and Mesh, Yarn, Organza, 110x85cm ©Charlene Komuntale, Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: Ekolu Emmanuel)

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “The Books,” (detail) 2025. Repuposed Books and Beads, 96x34x28cm, ©Charlene Komuntale. Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: James Wasswa)

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “The Books,” (detail) 2025. Repuposed Books and Beads, 96x34x28cm, ©Charlene Komuntale. Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: James Wasswa)

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “The Books,” (detail) 2025. Repuposed Books and Beads, 96x34x28cm, ©Charlene Komuntale. Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: James Wasswa)

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “The Books,” (detail) 2025. Repuposed Books and Beads, 96x34x28cm, ©Charlene Komuntale. Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: James Wasswa)

Artwork by Charlene Komuntale

Charlene Komuntale, “The Books,” 2025. Repuposed Books and Beads, 96x34x28cm, ©Charlene Komuntale. Courtesy of Afriart Gallery and the Artist. (Photo: James Wasswa)

ART X Lagos: Website
Richard Atugonza: Instagram
Charlene Komuntale: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Afriart Gallery.

Related Articles:

Get a Peek at the New ‘UNBOUND’ Exhibition Coming to the Museum of African Diaspora

Artist Combines Floral Patterns and Portraiture to Explore Pan-African Identity

Artist Uses UV Light to “Photograph” the Invisible and Bring Ancient African Folklore Into the Light

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Yayoi Kusama Launches European Tour With First-Ever Retrospective in Swiss Museum
Aga Khan Collection Breaks Records as the World’s Highest-Value Sale of South Asian Art
Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate To Launch Stunning Limited-Edition Screenprints
Rashid Johnson’s Largest Solo Exhibition to Date Is a Sweeping Tour de Force
Refik Anadol Previews DATALAND, His Groundbreaking Museum of AI
Lost Dalí Work Originally Bought for $200 at House Sale Snags Over $60,000 at Auction

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kirigami: The Ancient Art of Paper Cutting and How Artists Are Keeping It Alive
Women Spend More Money on Art Than Men, According to New Report From Art Basel
How This Artist’s Practice and Her Role as a Gallery Director Enrich One Another [Interview]
Nearly 30 Years of Artist Lee Bul’s Extensive Oeuvre in One Expansive Exhibition
Ukrainian Performance Artist Visualizes the Weight of Living With Depression
Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Unveil Stunning New Collection at Art Basel Paris

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.