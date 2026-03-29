Music Creator Rewrites Toto’s “Africa” Song to List Every African Country Instead

Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa” is a well-loved classic. Written by band members David Paich and Jeff Porcaro, the nostalgic tune imagines the continent through lyrics that evoke escapism and a longing for peace, even though they had never actually visited Africa at the time. But what if the song were less romanticized and a little more educational? A content creator known online as There I Ruined It has reworked the classic by turning the lyrics into a complete list of every country in Africa, from Namibia to South Sudan, with flags appearing for each country as it’s sung. When Madagascar appears, a group of penguins pops onto the screen, giving a playful nod to the animated film franchise.

The creator describes his videos as “lovingly destroying your favorite songs.” In this case, though, the playful rewrite might actually make the classic even better. Seamlessly edited to the original melody, the new lyrics mention all 54 countries in Africa, providing a fun way to learn and remember them.

On YouTube, over 3,500 people commented to show their appreciation for the parody song. One person wrote, “Did you ruin it?! Or did you just make me the coolest social studies teacher for tomorrow’s lesson?!” Another fan suggested, “Surely this means we need all the countries of Europe to the tune of ‘Final Countdown.’” (Hopefully, we’ll see that one next.)

So, the next time you’re at a trivia night and the topic turns to Africa, the catchy remix might just come to the rescue.

There I Ruined It: Website | Instagram | YouTube

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