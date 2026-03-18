Home / Entertainment / Music

Grocery Store Allows Local Latino Musicians To Perform on a “Tiny Desk Concert”-Style Stage

By Regina Sienra on March 18, 2026

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have introduced talented musicians from around the world to new audiences. Its appeal is not only due to the stripped down versions artists play, but also the seemingly ordinary setting of a cramped office space. Drawing inspiration from this format, Fiesta Fresh Market, a Delaware grocery store, hoped to give local artists a similarly ordinary stage—one next to the produce section. And with that, the Mercadito Sessions were born.

Fiesta Fresh Market, which specializes in Mexican groceries from piñatas to tostadas and pan dulce, is run by the Aguilar-Garcia family from Mexico. With a lifelong love for music, they instilled this sentiment into their children, including Jose Luis Aguilar-Garcia, who works in the music industry helping Mexican-American bands reach their full potential.

“For the longest time, it was hard to find a place that would remind you of home,” Aguilar-Garcia told CBS Philadelphia. “The idea is to highlight independent artists and singer songwriters. The first time we did it, it was really funny because the customers were very shy to kind of get in, in the way, they looked almost annoyed that we were doing this at the store. But now, because it’s getting more attention online, people are excited. They’ll ask us when we’re doing the next one.”

Most of the bands that have appeared in the Mercadito Sessions play Mexican Regional music, each giving their own touch to this genre. “We have a little bit of everything. No matter what you like, you’re going to like us,” says the lead singer of Ilusión, one of the bands featured. To him, these mini concerts are an exciting opportunity that transcends music. “It gives us a platform to portray who we really are. I think there’s a lot of misconception of who we are. We are just humans.”

Since the Mercadito Sessions have gone viral, the Aguilar-Garcias are expanding them. On March 20, they will be welcoming four bands as part of a small festival called The Meltdown. With this, they will be opening their doors to English-language bands who play other genres, like indie rock and surf punk.

To stay up to date with the Mercadito Sessions, follow Fiesta Fresh Market on Instagram.

Fiesta Fresh Market, a Delaware grocery store, gives local artists a unique yet entirely ordinary stage to perform in their Mercadito Sessions.

Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, they welcome local Mexican-American bands, who play in the produce aisle.

“It gives us a platform to portray who we really are. I think there’s a lot of misconception of who we are. We are just humans.”

Fiesta Fresh Market: Instagram

Sources: Mercadito Sessions: Delaware supermarket doubles as concert venue

Related Articles:

Billie Eilish Takes a Career Victory Lap With Long-Awaited NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Watch Ludovico Einaudi Perform Timeless Classical Piano Compositions for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series

Firefighters From Mexico Arrive in LA To Fight the Fires as the Latino Community Quickly Steps up To Help

Wooden Sculptures Draw From Chinese Terracotta Warriors to Honor Latino Workers [Interview]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Retro-Inspired Custom Wooden Music Cabinet Plays Both Vinyl Records and Cassette Tapes
Shakira Plays a Free Show for a Record-Breaking Crowd of 400,000 in Mexico City
Watch Rosalía and Björk Command an Electrifying Performance of “Berghain” at the BRIT Awards
How Creative Collaboration Brought the Bad Bunny Halftime Show Stage to Life
2026 Grammy Awards Stage Designers Share Their Vision Behind the Glittery Gramophone Set
The Couple at Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Is Real And Actually Got Married at the Super Bowl

More on My Modern Met

All the Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Justin Bieber Bares His Soul for Stripped Down Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards
KPop Demon Hunters’ Mega Hit “Golden” Earns K-Pop Its First-Ever Grammy Award
Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA Speak Out Against ICE in Their Grammy Winning Speeches
The Story Behind the First Black Performer to Host Her Own TV Show in the U.S.
Lady Gaga Performs Heartfelt Cover of Mister Rogers’ ‘Wont You Be My Neighbor’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.