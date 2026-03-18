Grocery Store Allows Local Latino Musicians To Perform on a “Tiny Desk Concert”-Style Stage

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Fiesta Fresh Market | Carniceria (@fiestafreshmarket)

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have introduced talented musicians from around the world to new audiences. Its appeal is not only due to the stripped down versions artists play, but also the seemingly ordinary setting of a cramped office space. Drawing inspiration from this format, Fiesta Fresh Market, a Delaware grocery store, hoped to give local artists a similarly ordinary stage—one next to the produce section. And with that, the Mercadito Sessions were born.

Fiesta Fresh Market, which specializes in Mexican groceries from piñatas to tostadas and pan dulce, is run by the Aguilar-Garcia family from Mexico. With a lifelong love for music, they instilled this sentiment into their children, including Jose Luis Aguilar-Garcia, who works in the music industry helping Mexican-American bands reach their full potential.

“For the longest time, it was hard to find a place that would remind you of home,” Aguilar-Garcia told CBS Philadelphia. “The idea is to highlight independent artists and singer songwriters. The first time we did it, it was really funny because the customers were very shy to kind of get in, in the way, they looked almost annoyed that we were doing this at the store. But now, because it’s getting more attention online, people are excited. They’ll ask us when we’re doing the next one.”

Most of the bands that have appeared in the Mercadito Sessions play Mexican Regional music, each giving their own touch to this genre. “We have a little bit of everything. No matter what you like, you’re going to like us,” says the lead singer of Ilusión, one of the bands featured. To him, these mini concerts are an exciting opportunity that transcends music. “It gives us a platform to portray who we really are. I think there’s a lot of misconception of who we are. We are just humans.”

Since the Mercadito Sessions have gone viral, the Aguilar-Garcias are expanding them. On March 20, they will be welcoming four bands as part of a small festival called The Meltdown. With this, they will be opening their doors to English-language bands who play other genres, like indie rock and surf punk.

To stay up to date with the Mercadito Sessions, follow Fiesta Fresh Market on Instagram.

Fiesta Fresh Market, a Delaware grocery store, gives local artists a unique yet entirely ordinary stage to perform in their Mercadito Sessions.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Fiesta Fresh Market | Carniceria (@fiestafreshmarket)

Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, they welcome local Mexican-American bands, who play in the produce aisle.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Fiesta Fresh Market | Carniceria (@fiestafreshmarket)

“It gives us a platform to portray who we really are. I think there’s a lot of misconception of who we are. We are just humans.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Fiesta Fresh Market | Carniceria (@fiestafreshmarket)

Fiesta Fresh Market: Instagram

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