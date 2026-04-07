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Singer Lisa From Blackpink Announces Her First Las Vegas Residency Called ‘Viva La Lisa’

By Regina Sienra on April 7, 2026
USA - White Lotus Season 3 Premiere - Los Angeles

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

A history-making moment is on the way for K-pop fans. Singer Lisa, best known as member of K-pop group Blackpink, will headline a Las Vegas residency later this year. With this, the “Rockstar” singer will become the first K-pop artist to stage a Las Vegas residency, either solo or with a group.

Named “Viva La Lisa,” the residency will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two weekends: November 13 and 14, and November 27 and 28. The singer and White Lotus star announced the shows on Instagram, alongside an alluring poster for the event.

The residency announcement comes over a year after the release of Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego. The album reached the No. 1 spot on the Top Album Sales chart, and the No. 7 spot on the Billboard 200. More recently, Lisa reunited with her Blackpink members, after a year of exploring solo endeavors, to record and release their Deadline EP last month.

For those hoping to score tickets for one of the shows, you must sign up for the presale on the event page on Live Nation before Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. The presale will start on April 22 at 10 a.m. PT. No codes will be sent out, as access to the queue will be tied to the user’s account. The general sale will begin on April 23 at 10 a.m. PT

To stay up to date with the K-pop star, make sure to follow Lisa on Instagram.

Singer Lisa, best know as member of K-pop group Blackpink, will headline a Las Vegas residency later this year.

 

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Una publicación compartida por LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

LISA: Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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