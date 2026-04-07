Singer Lisa From Blackpink Announces Her First Las Vegas Residency Called ‘Viva La Lisa’

A history-making moment is on the way for K-pop fans. Singer Lisa, best known as member of K-pop group Blackpink, will headline a Las Vegas residency later this year. With this, the “Rockstar” singer will become the first K-pop artist to stage a Las Vegas residency, either solo or with a group.

Named “Viva La Lisa,” the residency will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two weekends: November 13 and 14, and November 27 and 28. The singer and White Lotus star announced the shows on Instagram, alongside an alluring poster for the event.

The residency announcement comes over a year after the release of Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego. The album reached the No. 1 spot on the Top Album Sales chart, and the No. 7 spot on the Billboard 200. More recently, Lisa reunited with her Blackpink members, after a year of exploring solo endeavors, to record and release their Deadline EP last month.

For those hoping to score tickets for one of the shows, you must sign up for the presale on the event page on Live Nation before Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. The presale will start on April 22 at 10 a.m. PT. No codes will be sent out, as access to the queue will be tied to the user’s account. The general sale will begin on April 23 at 10 a.m. PT

To stay up to date with the K-pop star, make sure to follow Lisa on Instagram.

Singer Lisa, best know as member of K-pop group Blackpink, will headline a Las Vegas residency later this year.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

LISA: Instagram

Related Articles :

Blackpink’s Lisa Stars in New Dance-Inspired NikeSkims Collection Campaign

Punch the Monkey Is Visited by Singer Lisa as Zookeepers Shed a Light on Him Being “Bullied”

Korean Professors Welcome First-Year Students With Unique Choral Performance of K-Pop Hits

KPop Demon Hunters’ Mega Hit “Golden” Earns K-Pop Its First-Ever Grammy Award