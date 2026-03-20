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Anne Hathaway’s First-Ever Single Released With Charlie XCX-Written Song for ‘Mother Mary’ Film

By Regina Sienra on March 20, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por Pitchfork (@pitchfork)

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway is one of the best of her generation. While she is known for her acting talent and versatility, a lesser-known side of her is her amazing singing voice. Her upcoming film, Mother Mary, makes use of her vocal chops by having her play a pop star, complete with an original soundtrack. Now, the first single, titled “Burial,” has been released on streaming platforms.

“Burial” was written by singer Charli XCX, and features production from Bleachers’ frontman Jack Antonoff and from The 1975’s George Daniel. The song establishes the synth-pop sound of the titular pop diva, who is described as a mix between Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

The movie, produced by A24 and directed by David Lowery, follows Hathaway’s character as she reunites with her former costume designer and best friend, played by Michaela Coel. The encounter takes place on the night before her comeback performance following the lowest point in her career. The cast is rounded out by Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs, who also contributed to the soundtrack.

Hathaway has previously had singing roles in movies like Ella Enchanted (2004) and Rio (2011), as well as her award-winning performance in Les Miserables (2012). Despite her long list of varied roles, the actor describes her character in Mother Mary as the most challenging yet in her career. “What struck me right away, reading the script, is that you can’t ‘perform’ Mother Mary. If I got the part, I would have to become material David [Lowery] could craft with,” Hathaway told Vogue.

Given her long career, dipping her feet into something new was intimidating. “I had to submit to being a beginner,” she says. “The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset—I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard.”

Mother Mary is opening in limited theaters across the U.S. on April 17, the same day the full soundtrack LP, comprised of seven songs, will be released. The movie will then be released nationwide on April 24.

To stay up to date on her latest projects, you can follow Anne Hathaway on Instagram.

Actor Anne Hathaway put her singing chops on display on the first single of the Mother Mary movie soundtrack.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por A Shot (@ashotmagazine)

“Burial” was written by singer Charli XCX, and features production from Bleachers’ frontman Jack Antonoff and from The 1975’s George Daniel.

Listen to “Burial” here:

Sources: Anne Hathaway Opens Up About the Most Challenging Role of Her Career; Anne Hathaway Shows Off Her Vocals on New Song from Her Pop Star Movie Mother Mary

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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