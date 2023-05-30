Home / Design / Style

AI Reimagines Gorgeous Architecture as Fabulous Footwear and Streetwear

By Jessica Stewart on May 30, 2023
Str4ngeThing AI Generated Heels Inspired by Renaissance Architecture

Anonymous artist Str4ngeThing harnesses the power of AI technology to create surreal fashion inspired by the Renaissance. His collection of Renaissance architecture footwear is an incredible showcase for the design results that can be achieved by using image generators. The towering high heels, sturdy boots, and loafers all incorporate elements of Renaissance architecture; but, at the same time, they look good enough to wear.

“This footwear collection is a testament to the power of design and innovation using AI,” writes the artist. “Every piece in the collection represents a fusion of classical design elements and contemporary style, resulting in a truly unique and artistic expression.

“This collection is also a true testament to the importance of creativity and innovation in the world of fashion. It demonstrates that with a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to excellence, it is possible to create something truly exceptional.”

Str4ngeThing is drawn to the Renaissance because they see our current technological advancements as a modern Renaissance. “Why not marry what is already known to those who admire the arts of the long Renaissance period to include imagery and tech we see today?”

This incredible footwear is filled with the columns, niches, and decorative patterns that immediately transport us back in time. But at the same time, they are astounding examples of how AI can be used in creative thinking and inspiring designers to push their visions forward.

Str4ngerThing continues to challenge themself creatively by extending this Renaissance series to include variations of rings, luggage, backpacks, and even a car. They have also recently come out with an AI-generated streetwear collection inspired by the Medici family. This powerful banking family ruled Florence throughout the Renaissance, and several members were also popes. The sculpted capes, masks, and vests created by Str4ngerThing incorporate elements of artwork commissioned by famous artists for the family.

With so much negativity coming out about AI images designed to “fool” the public, it's refreshing to see the technology put to good use in a positive, creative manner.

Anonymous creator Str4ngeThing uses AI to produce surreal modern fashion inspired by the Renaissance.

Str4ngeThing AI Generated Shoes Str4ngeThing AI Generated Heels

Their Renaissance architecture footwear collection is a masterful look at how AI can support creativity.

Str4ngeThing AI Generated BootsStr4ngeThing AI Generated Renaissance Loafers

Traditional elements of Renaissance buildings and sculpture are seamlessly incorporated into attractive footwear.

Str4ngeThing AI Generated Renaissance Architecture Inspired FootwearStr4ngeThing AI Generated Shoes Str4ngeThing AI Generated Boots

Str4ngeThing has also released a collection of avant-garde streetwear inspired by the Medici family.

Renaissance Inspired Streetwear Created with AIAI Generated Renaissance Streetwear

This powerful banking family ruled Florence during the Renaissance.

AI Generated Renaissance StreetwearAI Generated Renaissance StreetwearStr4ngeThing: Instagram 

All images via Str4ngeThing.

Related Articles:

AI’s Multi-Tiered Camper Vans Visualize the Surreal Future of Nomadic Living

AI-Generated Art Imagines a Fabulous Fashion Show Featuring Only Senior Models

Photo of Pope Francis Wearing a Stylish Puffer Jacket Is Actually an AI-Generated Image

Artist Uses AI to Visualize a Clear Guitar Embedded With Flowers and People Want It IRL

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Martha Stewart Lands the Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Edition at 81 Years Old
7-Year-Old Fashion Designer Says He Was Gucci in a Past Life, Makes Dresses to Prove It
Woman Creates Outfits Using 1940s Illustrations Drawn by Her Grandma Who Dropped Out of Fashion School
Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out
Artist Paints on Garments To Turn Them Into One-of-a-Kind Fairytale Dresses
76-Year-Old Fashion Influencer Defies Expectations by Wearing Whatever She Wants

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Christian Dior Exhibition in Tokyo Comes Alive With Incredible Architectural Backdrops
20 Fun Flower Hair Accessories To Celebrate Spring
25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style
Custom Nike Dunk Lows Inspired by Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Bros’
39 Amazing National Costumes From the Mister Global 2022 Male Beauty Pageant
Artisan Transforms Old Leather Couches Into Stylish One-of-a-Kind Purses

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.