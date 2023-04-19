Artist Uses AI to Visualize a Clear Guitar Embedded With Flowers and People Want It IRL

AI-generated art is a controversial topic, but it’s undeniable that it can produce incredible imagery. Mieke Haase is a creative showcasing the possibilities of artificially generated art. They’ve generated a striking image of a clear guitar that’s filled with colorful blooms. The glass-like surface features florals that look suspended in the clear material. It’s reminiscent of resin art, although it’s completely forged with text prompts by Haase.

There are some AI-generated pieces that look like they could never exist in real life, but Haase’s art is something that could be real. It looks so real, in fact, that people in the comments of a viral Instagram post asked where they could buy it, not realizing it was the work of machine learning. Other folks knew it was AI but offered ways in which to craft it IRL. “It would be playable,” one commenter offered, “if it were resin instead. You should make another out of resin! I’d buy it.”

Whatever your opinion of AI art might be, it’s undeniable that the images it conjures are imaginative and could be the starting point for something to exist in the real world. If Haase’s generated piece is any indication, it has inspired the people whose timeline it came across.

Artist Mieke Haase generated an AI art image of a clear guitar with flowers embedded inside. It became a viral post on Instagram with people wishing it was real—and some not realizing it was the work of AI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AI Art Community (@ai_art_community)

Mieke Haase: Instagram | Koi Project

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mieke Haase.

