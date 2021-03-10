Home / Design / Style

Talented Hairstylist Elevates Hair Braids To Look Like Complex Woven Art

By Emma Taggart on March 10, 2021
Hairstyles by Alejandro Lopez

The art of braiding hair has been around for centuries. The practice can be traced back 5,000 years, when various African cultures used braids as a way to identify a person’s tribe, age, marital status, and even religion. Elders would braid the hair of their children, who would then learn and pass down the skills to younger generations. Today, hair braids are popular all over the world, with many hairstylists modernizing traditional techniques. Alejandro Lopez is one of those stylists. The self-taught, 21-year-old artist creates extraordinary hairstyles that put the common ponytail to shame.

Lopez’s love of braiding hair began when he watched a video tutorial on how to do a fishtail braid. Then, when he was studying in cosmetology school, braiding quickly became his favorite pastime. On his 19th birthday, he asked his mom for a wig, so that he could spend his evenings practicing hairstyles. Two years later, it's clear to see how much Lopez’s hard work has paid off. His Instagram feed is full of mind-blowing hair braids, from intricate crochet braids to hair twists that look like roses. Each of his models have vibrant hair colors, and Lopez even adds beads, metal components, and fabrics to his hairstyles.

“I get inspiration from anywhere—from nature, from architecture, from just looking at fabrics, or beautiful trimmings and cords,” Lopez tells My Modern Met. “That can inspire me to create something, and what I like to do now is look at some of my older work and think of ways of how to reimagine it.”

Check out some of Lopez’s hair braids below and find even more on Instagram and TikTok. If you’re inspired to try these styles at home, Lopez reveals his secrets in an online masterclass.

21-year-old stylist Alejandro Lopez creates extraordinary hair braids that put the common ponytail to shame.

Hair Braids by Alejandro Lopez

Many styles look like complex basket weaves…

Hair Braids by Alejandro Lopez

…others feature hair twists that look like roses!

Hairstyles by Alejandro Lopez

This one even looks like intricate chainmail.

Hair Braids by Alejandro Lopez

No matter the technique, each incredible style looks like it belongs to a character in a fantasy film.

Hair Braids by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezHairstyles by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezHairstyles by Alejandro LopezHairstyles by Alejandro LopezHairstyles by Alejandro LopezHairstyles by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezHair Braids by Alejandro LopezAlejandro Lopez: Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alejandro Lopez.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
