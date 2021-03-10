Talented Hairstylist Elevates Hair Braids To Look Like Complex Woven Art

The art of braiding hair has been around for centuries. The practice can be traced back 5,000 years, when various African cultures used braids as a way to identify a person’s tribe, age, marital status, and even religion. Elders would braid the hair of their children, who would then learn and pass down the skills to younger generations. Today, hair braids are popular all over the world, with many hairstylists modernizing traditional techniques. Alejandro Lopez is one of those stylists. The self-taught, 21-year-old artist creates extraordinary hairstyles that put the common ponytail to shame.

Lopez’s love of braiding hair began when he watched a video tutorial on how to do a fishtail braid. Then, when he was studying in cosmetology school, braiding quickly became his favorite pastime. On his 19th birthday, he asked his mom for a wig, so that he could spend his evenings practicing hairstyles. Two years later, it's clear to see how much Lopez’s hard work has paid off. His Instagram feed is full of mind-blowing hair braids, from intricate crochet braids to hair twists that look like roses. Each of his models have vibrant hair colors, and Lopez even adds beads, metal components, and fabrics to his hairstyles.

“I get inspiration from anywhere—from nature, from architecture, from just looking at fabrics, or beautiful trimmings and cords,” Lopez tells My Modern Met. “That can inspire me to create something, and what I like to do now is look at some of my older work and think of ways of how to reimagine it.”

Check out some of Lopez’s hair braids below and find even more on Instagram and TikTok. If you’re inspired to try these styles at home, Lopez reveals his secrets in an online masterclass.

21-year-old stylist Alejandro Lopez creates extraordinary hair braids that put the common ponytail to shame.

Many styles look like complex basket weaves…

…others feature hair twists that look like roses!

This one even looks like intricate chainmail.

No matter the technique, each incredible style looks like it belongs to a character in a fantasy film.

Alejandro Lopez: Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alejandro Lopez.

Related Articles:

‘Pastel Braids’ Hair Trend Gives Women a Twisting Crown of Color

Self-Taught Artist Creates Complex Hairstyles That Look They Belong in a Fantasy Film

Men Are Creatively Weaving Their Hair to Transform Man Buns Into “Man Braids”

Learn How to Draw Three Different Types of Braids: Three-Strand, French, and Fishtail