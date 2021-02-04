Home / Design / Style

Self-Taught Artist Creates Complex Hairstyles That Look They Belong in a Fantasy Film

By Emma Taggart on February 4, 2021
Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova

For many of us, styling our hair is a way to express ourselves. However, Macedonian artist Trendafilka Kirova takes creative hairdos to the next level. She creates extraordinary hair braids that would be fit for a khaleesi à la Game of Thrones. Each look—featuring interwoven loops and plaits—almost looks like a basket or textile weave. It’s incredible to think that each intricate design is carefully created with soft human hair.

Kirova originally started braiding her own hair while she was pregnant with her first child. “I started watching a lot of tutorials and started doing simple braids,” she tells My Modern Met. “I find braiding to be so calming and after a while I started learning new, more complicated techniques.” Kirova’s soothing hobby soon grew into an “obsession and passion” and she started mastering complex braids. She left her accountant and auditor job and began working full time as a freelance hairstylist.

Today, Kirova is an expert of creating extraordinary hair braids of all kinds, from woven fishtails to complex zigzag plaits. Some even incorporate colorful textiles, woven within strands of hair. Kirova finds inspiration almost anywhere, from tattoos to rug patterns. “I love this art form because it’s limitless and there are no rules to creating it,” she says. “It allows me to express myself in so many more ways than words can. It’s also fun, therapeutic and rewarding. Artistic expression is what colors the world.”

Kirova works from her studio, where she practices styling on mannequin wigs or hired models. She shares each of her creative hairstyles on Instagram, where she now has over 230,000 adoring followers. She even has her own YouTube channel, where she gives tutorials on how anyone can recreate her braids at home.

Check out some of Kirova’s hair braids below and find even more from her ever-growing portfolio on Instagram.

Macedonian artist Trendafilka Kirova (of Another Day Another Braid) creates extraordinary hairstyles that look like intricate basket weaves.

Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova

Each style looks like it belongs to a character from a fantasy film.

Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Hair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Another Day Another BraidHair Braiding by Trendafilka Kirova Another Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another BraidAnother Day Another Braid

Learn how you can create impressive hair braids at home.

Trendafilka Kirova / Another Day Another Braid: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Trendafilka Kirova / Another Day Another Braid.

Related Articles:

‘Pastel Braids’ Hair Trend Gives Women a Twisting Crown of Color

“Lattice Hair” Trend Gives Ordinary Braids a Boost with Stunningly Intricate Weavings

Men Are Creatively Weaving Their Hair to Transform Man Buns Into “Man Braids”

German Teenager Creates Amazing Hairstyles That Look Like Intricate Crochet Patterns

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Ultra-Convenient ‘Nike GO FlyEase’ Is the First “Hands-Free” Sneaker
23 Handmade Leather Backpacks That Are Stylish for Any Occasion
Young Woman Dresses Up Like a 19th-Century Edwardian Lady Every Single Day
This Woman Broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Afro
Teen Whose Prom Was Canceled Due To COVID Has a Stunning Photoshoot in Her Dress
This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hairstylist Shares Amazing Transformations of Women Who Rock Their Gray Locks
Japanese Designer Fashions a Cyberpunk Kimono With a Neon Backpack
Turn Every Step Into a “Walk of Art” With These Creative Fine Art Socks
20 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
This “Rainbow Cat Barf” Scarf Is the Ultimate Cute Accessory for Winter
Miss Mexico 2020 Contestants Have the Most Spectacular Traditional Outfits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.