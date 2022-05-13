Home / Art / Drawing

Nigerian Artist “Draws” Hyperrealistic Portraits by Burning Wood

By Margherita Cole on May 13, 2022
Pyrography Art by Alex Peter Idoko

Nigerian artist Alex Peter Idoko creates exquisite drawings without the use of a pencil, pen, or paintbrush. Instead, the 30-year-old artist utilizes pyrography—or wood burning—to bring his subjects to life. With this unconventional technique, he masterfully renders the delicate textures of people's skin and hair with fire until they resemble hyperrealistic portraits.

Originally, from Lagos, Nigeria, Idoko has been passionate about portrait art since he was a student. While his practice began in graphite, charcoal, and pastel, he eventually gravitated towards pyrography art for its powerful visual effects. This process requires him to torch the surface of wood until he achieves the desired darkness, occasionally relying on a razor to scrape away excess. His portfolio of work ranges from conventional portraiture to surrealist depictions emphasizing Black stories.

“[Idoko's] works reference African realities, he primarily concerns himself with writing, rebranding, and editing the Black story by bringing to the limelight Blacks of every continent while accessing issues and challenges that surround them and also setting positive images that would serve as a bearing to the new generation [of] African/Blacks born and unborn,” it says on the artist's website. “These artworks are created to lend voice to all who lack the power to speak in the public domain about sensitive issues that affect humanity, which he then skillfully executes as realism.”

You can purchase prints of Idoko's artwork via his website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Nigerian artist Alex Peter Idoko “draws”  hyperrealistic portraits by burning wood in a process called pyrography art.

Pyrography Art by Alex Peter IdokoPyrography Art by Alex Peter Idoko

This involves torching and scraping a piece of wood (the canvas) until he achieves realistic textures.

Pyrography Art by Alex Peter IdokoPyrography Art by Alex Peter Idoko

Each incredible artwork is a powerful, thought-provoking piece.

Pyrography Art by Alex Peter IdokoPyrography Art by Alex Peter Idoko

Viewers are encouraged to to take a deep look at Idoko’s work, though it may feel hard at times.

Pyrography Art by Alex Peter IdokoPyrography Art by Alex Peter IdokoPyrography Art by Alex Peter IdokoPyrography Art by Alex Peter Idoko

Watch this video for more insight into Idoko's process:

Alex Peter Idoko: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alex Peter Idoko.

Related Articles:

Realistic Drawing of a Catfish Looks Like It’s Swimming Off the Page

Artist Creates Giant “Memento Mori” Drawing of a Skeleton Filled With Plant Life

Architecture Drawings Come Alive With “Glowing” Windows

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Best Eco-Friendly Sketchbooks for Artists and Designers
Funny Artist Draws “Really Bad Portraits” of Strangers on the Street of NYC for $3
100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now
Nigerian Artist’s Hyperrealistic Charcoal Portraits Perfectly Mirror His Real-life Subjects
Runner Celebrates the Lunar New Year by Tracking His Route in the Shape of a Tiger
Nigerian Artist Creates Larger-Than-Life Hyperrealistic Portraits Entirely in Charcoal

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Single Continuous Line Drawings With Other Images Hidden Within
Artist Creates Giant “Memento Mori” Drawing of a Skeleton Filled With Plant Life
Idyllic Pastel Drawing of Two Sleeping Women Looks Like a Victorian-Era Painting
Learn How to Draw Flowers, Trees, and Other Plants With These Books
10 Artists Who Were Masters of Drawing, From Leonardo da Vinci to Pablo Picasso
Inktober: The Worldwide Art Challenge That Has Everyone Drawing in October

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.