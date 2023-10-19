Home / Art / Drawing

40 Easy Things to Draw in Your Sketchbook Right Now

By Margherita Cole on October 19, 2023
Easy Things to Draw

Easy Things to Draw

Learning how to draw takes time and practice. However, if you didn't spend a lot of time sketching growing up, it can be a little daunting to just jump in. If you're looking for some things that are easy to draw, then you've come to the right place. We've put together a list of 40 easy to draw ideas that will make you want to fill your sketchbook every day.

This varied collection includes prompts from four categories, so there's a bit of everything. Beginners can try their hand at drawing cacti and bees as well as crowns and unicorns, and simple hearts and stars, too. Accompanying all of these fun, easy ideas are example illustrations that will inspire your own fantastic artwork. All you'll need to get started are some basic drawing supplies, which we've listed for you, below.

Scroll down to start browsing our list of easy drawing ideas.

7 And if you’re looking to expand your drawing skills further, why not take an online course?

Start sketching with these 40 easy drawing ideas!

Drawing Supplies for Beginners

 

Graphite Pencils

If you're new to drawing, or you want to stay on the safe side, you can't go wrong with a graphite pencil. The advantage of this utensil, aside from its versatility, is the ability to erase mistakes without much trouble. So, check out our recommendations for the best drawing pencils, best sketchbooks, and best type of paper.

 

Drawing Pens

Some artists prefer to go over their pencil drawings in ink, or even sketch with pens. There is a pen for almost every type of linework, including sketching, cartooning, drafting, calligraphy, and more. Check out our picks for the best drawing pens.

 

Colored Pencils

If you're already used to drawing with wooden pencils but want to add a bit of color, then colored pencils are a great option. We’ve identified some of the best colored pencils to use, too.

 

40 Things That Are Easy to Draw

Nature

 

Sun and moon

Sun and moon

 

Simple daisy flower

Simple daisy flower

 

Butterfly

Butterfly

 

Grapes (and other fruit)

Grapes (and other fruit)

 

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

 

Cactus

Cactus

 

Snowy mountains

Snowy mountains

 

Cartoon cat

Cartoon cat

 

Bee

Bee

 

Rainbow

Rainbow

 

Everyday Objects

 

Cell phone

Cell phone

 

Pencil

Pencil

 

Mugs

Mugs

 

Lightbulb

Lightbulb

 

Letter

Letter

 

Candle

Candle

 

Vase (with flowers)

Vase (with flowers)

 

Keys

Keys

 

Toothbrush

Toothbrush

 

Eyeglasses

Eyeglasses

 

Fantasy

 

Simple castle

Simple castle

 

Unicorn

Unicorn

 

Crown

Crown

 

Ghost

Ghost

 

Shooting star

Shooting star

 

Dragon

Dragon

 

Object with wings

Object with wings

 

Magic wand

Magic wand

 

Sword in the stone

Sword in the stone

 

Poison apple

Poison apple

 

Symbols and Patterns

 

Hearts

Hearts

 

Stars

Stars

 

Flowers

Flowers

 

Vines

Vines

 

Snowflakes

Snowflakes

 

Geometric shapes

Geometric shapes

 

Spirals and swirls

Spirals and swirls

 

Polkadots

Polkadots

 

Waves

Waves

 

Zig-zags and chevron

Zig-zags and chevron

 

Want more drawing inspiration? Check out our list of 100+ cool things to draw!

Easy Things to Draw

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.