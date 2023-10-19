40 Easy Things to Draw in Your Sketchbook Right Now

Learning how to draw takes time and practice. However, if you didn't spend a lot of time sketching growing up, it can be a little daunting to just jump in. If you're looking for some things that are easy to draw, then you've come to the right place. We've put together a list of 40 easy to draw ideas that will make you want to fill your sketchbook every day.

This varied collection includes prompts from four categories, so there's a bit of everything. Beginners can try their hand at drawing cacti and bees as well as crowns and unicorns, and simple hearts and stars, too. Accompanying all of these fun, easy ideas are example illustrations that will inspire your own fantastic artwork. All you'll need to get started are some basic drawing supplies, which we've listed for you, below.

Scroll down to start browsing our list of easy drawing ideas.

Start sketching with these 40 easy drawing ideas!

Drawing Supplies for Beginners

Graphite Pencils

If you're new to drawing, or you want to stay on the safe side, you can't go wrong with a graphite pencil. The advantage of this utensil, aside from its versatility, is the ability to erase mistakes without much trouble. So, check out our recommendations for the best drawing pencils, best sketchbooks, and best type of paper.

Drawing Pens

Some artists prefer to go over their pencil drawings in ink, or even sketch with pens. There is a pen for almost every type of linework, including sketching, cartooning, drafting, calligraphy, and more. Check out our picks for the best drawing pens.

Colored Pencils

If you're already used to drawing with wooden pencils but want to add a bit of color, then colored pencils are a great option. We’ve identified some of the best colored pencils to use, too.

40 Things That Are Easy to Draw

Nature

Sun and moon

Simple daisy flower

Butterfly

Grapes (and other fruit)

Mushrooms

Cactus

Snowy mountains

Cartoon cat

Bee

Rainbow

Everyday Objects

Cell phone

Pencil

Mugs

Lightbulb

Letter

Candle

Vase (with flowers)

Keys

Toothbrush

Eyeglasses

Fantasy

Simple castle

Unicorn

Crown

Ghost

Shooting star

Dragon

Object with wings

Magic wand

Sword in the stone

Poison apple

Symbols and Patterns

Hearts

Stars

Flowers

Vines

Snowflakes

Geometric shapes

Spirals and swirls

Polkadots

Waves

Zig-zags and chevron

Want more drawing inspiration? Check out our list of 100+ cool things to draw!

And if you’re looking to expand your drawing skills further, why not take an online course?

Our e-learning platform, My Modern Met Academy, offers online art classes in a variety of creative topics, including drawing and illustration. Each one is taught by a professional artist. Take a look at some of our courses:

For the month of October 2023, we’ve also got a special Drawing Bundle at a discounted price. Learn more HERE.

Related Articles:

100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now

30+ Still Life Drawing Ideas to Keep You Busy at Home During COVID-19 Lockdowns

50+ Drawing Ideas to Spark the Creativity of Kids of All Ages