Best of 2021: Our Favorite Moments From the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast [Podcast]

Well, that went fast! Another year in the books, and that means another year of podcasting is complete. As we prepare ourselves for the uncertainties of the new year, we thought we’d take some time to reflect on our favorite moments from this past season. We feel so fortunate to have had such an incredible roster of artists come on the show in 2021; so this week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we’re going to look back at some of our favorite moments in a special “2021 Holiday Bonus” episode.

You’ll hear from our hosts Jessica Steward, Sara Barnes, and Sam Pires, as well as our podcast editor Alex Pacholuk, as they take turns sharing moments from this past year that left them feeling inspired. You’ll hear short clips from some of our favorite guests—including legendary photographer Ami Vitale; incredible quilter Bisa Butler; as well as Craig Dykers, cofounder of the renowned design firm Snøhetta. You'll even hear some new clips that had to be cut for time from their original episodes. In addition, you’ll get a sneak peek at what’s coming in 2022, hearing from the Antarctica flag designers of True South, as well as how painter Brian Peterson uplifts those experiencing homelessness by painting their portraits and giving them the money earned from sales.

From the whole team here at My Modern Met: thank you for sticking with us this past year! We really appreciate your listens, and it means a lot when you share the podcast with fellow artists and art lovers. We’ve got a lot more coming this next year, and we can’t wait to share it all with you. Happy Holidays, and have a Happy New Year!

Listen to our favorite moments from the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast in 2021:

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Bisa Butler, Refik Anadol, Benjamin Shine, Liam Wong, and Jamel Shabazz.

