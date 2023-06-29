Alicia Silverstone Models Romantic Pink Ballgown by Christian Siriano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano)

Few garments are as romantic as a ballgown. The very word evokes a fairytale aesthetic associated with Disney princesses and vintage glamour. American fashion designer Christian Siriano embodies all of these ideas in his own rendition of a full-length frock featuring a voluminous skirt with layers of feathery pink tulle, this dress looks like an outfit made for royalty. Actress Alicia Silverstone was seen modeling the ensemble at an estate in Lake Como, Italy.

Siriano's ballgown is actually made of two parts: a strapless ruffled bodice and a fluffy A-line skirt. Both elements are made of the same pale pink fabric with delicate black embroidery added throughout. The photos of Silverstone wearing the ballgown showcase the dramatic proportions as the train of the skirt stretches far and wide.

Though this gown is clearly a showstopper, this collaboration isn’t the first time Silverstone has been dressed in an outfit by Siriano. The beloved fashion designer and the Clueless star formed a friendship years ago, and have been designer and model on multiple occasions. This is their latest artistic partnership and we look forward to many more to come.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone modeled a romantic ballgown by Christian Siriano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano)

Christian Siriano: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Yahoo!]

Related Articles:

Bridal Shop Unveils Gorgeous Disney Princess Wedding Dresses To Make Dreams Come True

Designer Creates Reversible Wedding Dresses to Give a Bride Options on Her Big Day

Disney Wedding Dress Collection Lets Any Bride Turn into the Princess of Her Dreams