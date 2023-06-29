Home / Design / Style

Alicia Silverstone Models Romantic Pink Ballgown by Christian Siriano

By Margherita Cole on June 29, 2023

 

Few garments are as romantic as a ballgown. The very word evokes a fairytale aesthetic associated with Disney princesses and vintage glamour. American fashion designer Christian Siriano embodies all of these ideas in his own rendition of a full-length frock featuring a voluminous skirt with layers of feathery pink tulle, this dress looks like an outfit made for royalty. Actress Alicia Silverstone was seen modeling the ensemble at an estate in Lake Como, Italy.

Siriano's ballgown is actually made of two parts: a strapless ruffled bodice and a fluffy A-line skirt. Both elements are made of the same pale pink fabric with delicate black embroidery added throughout. The photos of Silverstone wearing the ballgown showcase the dramatic proportions as the train of the skirt stretches far and wide.

Though this gown is clearly a showstopper, this collaboration isn’t the first time Silverstone has been dressed in an outfit by Siriano. The beloved fashion designer and the Clueless star formed a friendship years ago, and have been designer and model on multiple occasions. This is their latest artistic partnership and we look forward to many more to come.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone modeled a romantic ballgown by Christian Siriano.

 

Christian Siriano: Website | Instagram
Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
