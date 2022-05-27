Incredible Winners of the 2022 All About Photo Awards

Photojournalist Marcus Yam was named the All About Photo Photographer of the Year 2022 for his look at Afghanistan's air force. Yam, who is a roving Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent, is one of 41 photographers from 21 countries that were awarded for their talent in the All About Photo Awards‘ seventh year. He will not only take home $10,000, but will also have his work featured in a special edition of AAP Magazine.

A look at the top five winners is a peek at the human condition. From a Greek woman suffering at the hands of a wildfire to a young Irish Traveler girl living on the margins of society, these images often give a glimpse into the struggles of others. At the same time, photographs like Debdatta Chakraborty's Kebabiyana highlight important cultural traditions.

A glance at the winners gallery is a view into different cultures, all captured with a remarkable eye for aesthetics. While All About Photo hosts competions all year long, this particular contest—The Mind's Eye—attracts the highest quality possible, with thousands of photographers submitting their work. Judged by an expert panel that included Magnum photographer Ian Berry, Griffin Museum of Photography Executive Director and Curator Paula Tognarelli, and Center for Photographic Art Executive Director Ann Jastrab, the winners paint an incredible story of our world.

Check out the winners of the All About Photo Awards 2022.

