Awe-Inspiring National Award Winners of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Every year, the Sony World Photography Awards highlights the local photography community with the National Awards. Selected from the Open Competition, these awards are a wonderful opportunity to see the skills of photographers whether they consider themselves amateurs, professionals, or hobbyists. For the 2022 edition, 61 countries are represented in the National Awards with images from a wide variety of categories.

New this year is the Latin American National Award, which spotlights talent from across Central America, South America, and Mexico. Among those honored is Bernardo del Cristo Hernandez Sierra of Colombia. Not only did he take home the National Award in the Motion category for his artistic black and white photo of a diver, but he was named the winner of the Latin American National Award.

Other standout images include Thanh Nguyen Phuc's vibrant photo of a street vendor in Hanoi cycling by a colorful wall. The flowers in the vendor's basket mirror the artwork on the wall. In fact, the flowers that flow up the wall almost appear to come from the basket, thanks to the strong composition the Vietnamese photographer created. Hungary's Edina Csoboth took a striking photo of a woman that earned her a National Award in the Portraiture category. Her beautiful use of light and shadow, as well as the way she used leaves to frame the model's face, take the image to a new level.

All of the National Award winners will take home Sony imaging equipment. Additionally, they will all see their work on display at the Sony World Photography Award exhibition that will take place from April 13 to May 2, 2022, at London's Somerset House. Scrolling through these winners is a great way to get excited for what's to come, as the winners of the Student, Youth, Open, and Professional competitions will be announced in April.

The National Award winners of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards highlight local photography communities.

Photographers from 61 different countries are represented among the winners.

For the first time, the Latin American National Awards highlight photographers from South America, Central America, and Mexico.

The winners were chosen from the 170,000 photos entered into the Open Competition.

The photos will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by World Photography Organisation.